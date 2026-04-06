Has your computer been hijacked into a bot network?

One of the telltale signs that your computer has been compromised is unexplained slowdowns and constant background activity — even when you’re not using your computer.

Additionally, look out for sudden spikes in internet usage or network activity with no clear cause.

Pay extra attention if security tools are disabled or strange programs are running that you don’t recognize.

One reason scams are becoming more common and dangerous is bot networks (botnets), doing everything from blasting out millions of spam emails to launching denial of service attacks, designed to shut down a website

Scammers don’t have enough computers of their own to accomplish that, so they hijack consumers’ devices — maybe even yours — through inadvertent malware downloads. The problem is, it can sometimes be hard to tell if your device is home to a bot, but here are some clues.

Your computer is working when you’re not

One of the most common indicators of bot malware is mysterious background activity. If your device feels sluggish even when no programs are open, or your fan runs constantly, it could mean something is using your system resources behind the scenes.

Botnets often rely on infected machines to perform tasks like sending mass emails or participating in coordinated attacks — activities that can strain your CPU and internet connection.

Internet usage doesn’t add up

If you notice spikes in data usage or constant network activity while your computer is idle, it’s worth investigating. Many bot-infected machines communicate regularly with remote servers, sending and receiving instructions.

You might see:

Network lights blinking nonstop.

Slower internet speeds.

Unexpected data consumption on your monthly bill.

Programs you don’t recognize are running

Take a look at your system’s task manager or activity monitor. Unknown processes consuming high resources can be a red flag.

While not every unfamiliar program is malicious, a combination of strange names and heavy usage — especially tied to network activity — can indicate a problem.

Your browser starts behaving strangely

Bot infections sometimes come bundled with other forms of malware. If your browser:

Redirects you to unfamiliar websites

Displays excessive pop-ups

Installs toolbars or extensions you didn’t approve

…it could signal that your system has been compromised.

Security protections are turned off

Cybercriminals often disable antivirus software to avoid detection. If your security tools are suddenly turned off — or won’t update or run properly — it’s a serious warning sign.

Messages are sent without your knowledge

Some botnets use infected computers to send spam or phishing emails. If friends or colleagues report receiving strange messages from you that you didn’t send, your device may be infected.

What to do

If you suspect your computer may be part of a botnet:

Disconnect from the internet immediately to cut off remote access.

Run a full antivirus and anti-malware scan using trusted software.

Remove suspicious programs and update your system.

Change passwords for important accounts — preferably from a different, clean device.

Botnet infections are designed to stay hidden, but they often leave behind subtle clues. A single issue may not mean your computer is compromised, but multiple warning signs together could be a sign of trouble.