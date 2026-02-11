Amazon rolls out wider same-day pharmacy delivery expansion

Amazon Pharmacy is rolling out same-day prescription delivery to nearly 4,500 U.S. cities and towns by the end of 2026.

The expansion aims to tackle pharmacy closures, staffing shortages, and transportation barriers that make accessing medications hard in many areas.

Customers can still use other fast delivery options, savings programs like RxPass, and even in-clinic kiosks in select locations.

If you’ve ever finished a doctor’s appointment and wished your medication could be in your hands by dinner, Amazon is working on just that. The company just announced a major expansion of its Amazon Pharmacy same-day prescription delivery service — and for a lot more people than ever before.

Previously available in select major cities, same-day delivery is now set to roll out nationwide to almost 4,500 cities and towns across the United States by the end of 2026, adding roughly 2,000 new communities that haven’t had quick delivery access before.

That means whether you live in a big metro area or a smaller town that lost its local pharmacy, you might soon be able to order your prescription and have it arrive within hours rather than days.

"Patients shouldn't have to choose between speed, cost, and convenience when it comes to their medication, regardless of where they live," John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, said in a news release.

"By combining our pharmacy expertise with our logistics network, we're removing critical barriers and helping patients start treatment faster — setting a new standard for accessible, digital-forward pharmacy care."

Why this matters

Americans are dealing with pharmacy closures, shortages of staff, and long drives to pick up routine meds in many parts of the country — especially rural and underserved areas. Amazon says its vast logistics network can fill that gap by bringing medications directly to your door fast, which could be a game changer for people managing chronic conditions or acute illnesses.

To make this work, Amazon uses a mix of delivery methods tailored to the community — from e-bikes in dense cities to electric vehicles and even some creative local solutions in remote spots.

Plus, this isn’t the only way to get meds: services like two- or three-day shipping still exist for customers everywhere, and Amazon is also growing its in-clinic Pharmacy Kiosks at some One Medical locations so people can pick up meds immediately after a doctor visit.

On the cost side, Amazon Pharmacy offers programs aimed at savings: Prime members can access discounts on generics and brand drugs, and the RxPass subscription ($5 a month) provides fast delivery on a list of commonly prescribed medications.

What consumers should know