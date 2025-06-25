Amazon is expanding one-day delivery to thousands of rural areas

Amazon to Expand Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery to Over 4,000 Rural and Small Town Communities by End of 2025

$4 Billion Investment to Triple Delivery Network Size and Create Thousands of Local Jobs

AI Technology Helps Predict Local Preferences and Stock Community-Specific Essentials

Most urban areas in the U.S. can receive one-day delivery of Amazon purchases. Rural areas take a little longer.

But the online retailer has announced a major expansion of its Same-Day and Next-Day delivery services to over 4,000 small towns and rural communities across the U.S. by the end of 2025.

The company said it is investing more than $4 billion, aimed at tripling the company’s delivery network by 2026. The focus: increase delivery speed and reliability for tens of millions of Americans who typically face limited access to retail options and online shipping efficiency.

“Everybody loves fast delivery. So, whether you live in Monmouth, Iowa or downtown Los Angeles, now you're going to have the same fantastic Amazon customer experience,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores.

Speed meets accessibility

According to Amazon, this expansion is not just about cutting delivery times, it’s also about transforming daily life for communities that are often underserved in traditional logistics models. Many rural customers live far from brick-and-mortar retailers and face a narrow selection of goods and sluggish shipping options.

Amazon said its expanded delivery promise will bring groceries, household goods, and other essentials to small towns and rural communities within hours, not days.

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, sales of everyday essentials—like paper towels, diapers, and pet food—grew at over double the rate of all other categories, a surge Amazon attributes to faster delivery options.

As you might expect, artificial intelligence will play a role. The retailer said advanced machine learning models predict local demand and curate inventory at regional delivery hubs. That means customers in places like Findlay, Ohio can expect fast access to travel backpacks, while those in Sharptown, Maryland, will find after-sun body butter ready to ship the same day.

How to access same-day delivery

Customers can check availability by visiting amazon.com/samedaystore, where they can browse by category, price, or store. Qualifying items are marked “free delivery today” when shopping across the site.

Amazon said its push into rural America is reshaping how and where e-commerce serves its customers.