Match to pay $14 million, overhaul cancellation and guarantee practices in FTC settlement

Match Group will pay $14 million and stop misleading users about dating guarantees after FTC charges.

Company must simplify Match.com subscription cancellations and end account lockouts tied to billing disputes.

FTC says the changes will protect consumers from hidden restrictions and unfair practices.

Match Group, the parent company of Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyofFish, and other popular dating platforms, has agreed to a $14 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over allegations it misled consumers and unfairly restricted access to paid accounts.

The settlement resolves a 2019 FTC lawsuit claiming Match deceived users by promoting a six-month “meet someone special” guarantee without clearly disclosing the strict conditions required to qualify. The FTC also alleged the company locked out customers who disputed charges — keeping their money while denying them access to the services they had paid for — and made cancellation unnecessarily difficult.

Under the proposed federal court order, Match must clearly disclose all terms and conditions of its guarantees, refrain from misrepresenting material restrictions, and stop punishing customers who file billing disputes. The company is also required to provide straightforward ways for subscribers to cancel.

The FTC said the $14 million will be used to compensate affected consumers. The Commission approved the settlement in a unanimous 3-0 vote, and the order will take effect once signed by a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.