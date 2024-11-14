Write a review
TIAA data breach exposes 2.4 million Social Security numbers

A security firm reports a major data breach at investment firm TIAA. - Photo (c) Markus Spiske on UnSplash

The investment firm manages more than $1 trillion in assets

A data breach at investment giant TIAA has exposed the Social Security numbers and other identifying information of some 2.4 million people, an internet security firm reports.

Sensitive information from TIAA on around 2.4 million Social Security numbers, names, birthdays, and home addresses began circulating around Nov. 12, according to Atlas Privacy.

TIAA is one of America's biggest investment firms, managing more than $1 trillion in assets.

A spokesperson for TIAA said that the data breach stems from a mid-2023 vulnerability with a vendor that used the file transfer app MOVEIt, which has exposed hundreds of companies.

"We have been made aware that illegally-obtained TIAA client data has been made available," a TIAA spokesperson said.

"This is neither a new incident nor a security breach of TIAA systems," the spokesperson added.

