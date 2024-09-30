Verizon Wireless News

Write a review
Verizon Wireless outage reported

The company says it is working to fix the problem

Verizon Wireless appears to be having problems. Customer around the country have reported having problems reaching the network. Many say their phones are limited to SOS service.

Problems appeared to be centered mostly in the West and Midwest. DownDetector, a site that tracks service outages for telecommunications providers and others, said it had received more than 70,000 reports of problems Monday morning.

"Im here in Gilbert AZ and my phone has no service at all. No call...

    Verizon follows AT&T’s price increase with one of its own

    The company says it’s trying to find a balance between price hikes and service

    If you’re a Verizon customer, get ready for a price hike. Following AT&T’s recently announced price increase, Verizon is doing the same for both consumer and business accounts – the first increase the company has imposed in two years.

    According to Bloomberg News, consumers will pay $1.35 more per month starting in June for each voice line. However, those with "basic service" plans will only pay an additional $0.98. Verizon is couching the price change as an “economic adjustment charge” as opposed to an actual price increase. Business customers will pay up to up to $2.20 more per month.

    On a positive note, Verizon has rolled out special pricing for military, first responders, teachers, and nurses with personal accounts. The company said people in those categories could save up to $25 a month on its best 5G Unlimited phone plans – which adds up to $300 a year.

    The pressure is on

    Verizon Business’ Chief Executive Officer Tami Erwin said the company is trying to balance the higher prices with better service, especially when it comes to 5G service.

    “We’re all feeling the pressure and we’ve been in the process of deciding how much of that pressure we can share with our clients,” Erwin said in a recent interview. 

    The company may want to pick up the pace a bit on reducing some of the stress its customers are feeling, though. Angel, of Newington, Conn., said he sees a big difference between Verizon's promises and what it actually delivers.

    “As customers we are not getting the service they advertise and promise," Angel wrote in a ConsumerAffairs review. "We are not getting 5G service as they are saying we’re getting and we’re paying for something we are not receiving as of yet, but they’re charging ahead of time without providing the service.” 

    If you’re a Verizon customer, get ready for a price hike. Following AT&T;’s recently announced price increase, Verizon is doing the same for both consumer...

    Volvo recalls model year 2001-2007 V70s and XC70s

    The driver-side airbag inflator may explode

    Volvo Cars USA is recalling 194,546 model year 2001-2007 V70s and XC70s.

    The driver's airbag inflator may explode during deployment due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high-temperature cycling.

    An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants, resulting in serious injury or death.

    What to do

    Dealers will replace the driver's airbag free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 14, 2021.

    Owners may contact Volvo customer service at (800) 458-1552. Volvo's number for this recall is R10136.

    Volvo Cars USA is recalling 194,546 model year 2001-2007 V70s and XC70s.The driver's airbag inflator may explode during deployment due to propellant de...

    Verizon recalls 2.5 million Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots

    The lithium ion battery in the hotspots can overheat

    Verizon is recalling about 2.5 million Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots.

    The lithium ion battery in the hotspots can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

    The firm has received 15 reports of devices overheating, including six reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring and two reports of minor burn injuries.

    This recall involves Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots imported by Franklin Wireless Corp.

    The recalled Jetpacks are dark navy plastic oval devices that are about 3.5 inches wide and 2.25 inches tall. “verizon” is printed below the digital display window on the front of the device.

    The charger provided with the recalled Jetpacks has a sticker on the wire that states: Compatible: FWC MHS900L, Model: FWCR900TVL, DC151030.

    The Jetpacks, manufactured in Vietnam and Taiwan, were sold at Verizon stores nationwide, and other stores and to school districts nationwide and online at www.verizon.com from April 2017, through March 2021, for between $50 to $150.

    What to do

    Consumers can reduce the risk of hazard by powering the unit off, unplugging it from its power source and storing in a place away from children, on top a hard surface with adequate ventilation around the unit and away from combustibles until it can be properly returned to Verizon.

    If consumers must use the product for internet access, then they should take the following steps:

    Turn the recalled hotspot “on” and plug it in to allow the hotspot to receive two over-the-air automatic software updates that:

    (a) enable the device’s identifying number to be viewed on its scrolling screen and

    (b) prevent the device from charging while the device is plugged in and powered on.

    After the software update is applied, users should:

    (a) Leave the device powered on while it is plugged in.

    (b) When not in use, the device should be turned off, unplugged from its power source, and securely stored.

    Consumers should use the contact information below to receive a replacement hotspot free of charge and a return envelope to return the Ellipsis to Verizon for safe disposal.

    Schools that provided the recalled Ellipsis Jetpack to students have been contacted by Verizon with instructions on receiving replacement hotspots free of charge and mailing packages to return the recalled Ellipsis Jetpacks to Verizon for safe disposal.

    Parents whose children received the recalled Ellipsis Jetpack from their schools should contact their school for instructions on how to receive a free replacement device and return their recalled Ellipsis Jetpacks.

    Consumers may contact Verizon toll-free at (855) 205-2627 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (ET) or online at www.verizon.com and click on “Recall” on the bottom of the page for more information.

    Verizon is recalling about 2.5 million Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots.The lithium ion battery in the hotspots can overheat, posing fire and burn haza...

    Verizon announces expansion of 5G home internet service

    The service is rolling out in 10 new cities this month

    Verizon has announced that it’s expanding its 5G home internet service availability to 10 new cities this month. 

    Verizon’s 5G home internet service will launch March 18 in parts of Cleveland, OH; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Omaha, NE and San Diego, CA. On March 25, the service will become available in parts of Charlotte, NC; Cincinnati, OH; Hartford, CT; Kansas City, MO and Salt Lake City, UT.

    Verizon says its 5G home internet service boasts typical download speeds of around 300 Mbps and max speeds of up to 1 Gbps with no data caps. It comes with an “Internet Gateway” device that consumers can set up on their own. 

    Initially the service was only available to consumers in a handful of cities because Verizon wanted to wait to receive newer, more powerful equipment that was capable of receiving 5G signals from transmitters significantly farther away. 

    The carrier’s 5G home internet service has no annual contract and costs $50 per month with a Verizon mobile plan, or $70 per month for non-Verizon customers. 

    T-Mobile said this week that its own version of the service will launch before the end of this month. The company says it’s aiming to boost average download speeds to 400Mbps this year and to extend the service to 7-8 million customers over the course of the next five years. 

    Verizon has announced that it’s expanding its 5G home internet service availability to 10 new cities this month. Verizon’s 5G home internet service wil...

    Verizon rolls out new rural home internet plan

    The carrier is targeting customers in rural areas of the U.S. who have limited or no broadband

    Verizon has announced that it’s deploying a new home internet service called LTE Home Internet, which will use its 4G LTE wireless network, in several rural communities. 

    Starting Thursday, the service will be available in Savannah, Georgia; Springfield, Missouri; and the Tri-Cities region of Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky -- areas that aren’t currently offered Verizon’s Fios or 5G Home options.

    Consumers who use LTE Home Internet can get unlimited data and internet download speeds of up to 50 megabits per second. That’s slower than the top speeds available through Fios or 5G, but it’s faster than the average rural internet speed of just over 39Mbps.

    The new service costs $60 per month or $40 if a customer is also a Verizon wireless phone subscriber. The carrier will also add an additional $10 per month charge for the required router.

    Verizon said the coronavirus pandemic has only increased the “critical need” to provide internet connectivity to underserved areas of the U.S. 

    “With LTE Home Internet, our most awarded 4G LTE network will provide Internet connectivity for customers in more rural parts of America who may not have access to broadband Internet service - a critical need, especially now, when so many are counting on reliable connectivity for remote work and educational needs,” said Frank Boulben, senior vice president of consumer marketing and products at Verizon, in a statement.

    Verizon has announced that it’s deploying a new home internet service called LTE Home Internet, which will use its 4G LTE wireless network, in several rura...

    Verizon offers customers free year of Disney+ streaming service

    The offer is valid for new and existing customers

    Verizon announced on Tuesday that it will offer new and existing customers 12 months of Disney+ for free. 

    Disney’s new streaming service geared toward families is set to launch on November 12. Verizon says those who already pre-ordered Disney+ are still eligible for the deal. The purchase of the service will simply be put on hold until the free yearly subscription has ended. At that time, customers will be charged Disney’s normal price of $6.99 a month unless they cancel the service. 

    Verizon’s Disney promo is being extended to all customers with unlimited 4G LTE and 5G data plans, as well as new subscribers to Verizon’s Fios and 5G home internet services. The wireless carrier said eligible customers can activate and watch Disney+ on any platform.

    “Giving Verizon customers an unprecedented offer and access to Disney Plus on the platform of their choice is yet another example of our commitment to provide the best premium content available through key partnerships on behalf of our customers.” Verizon chief Hans Vestberg said in a statement. 

    Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment, added that Disney is “excited to share this moment with Verizon and bring Disney Plus to the millions of customers across its award-winning wireless network.”

    Verizon customers can sign up for a free year of Disney+ here.

    Verizon announced on Tuesday that it will offer new and existing customers 12 months of Disney+ for free. Disney’s new streaming service geared toward...

    Verizon activates free spam filtering for select Android phones

    The move comes a month after AT&T launched automatic robocall blocking for its customers

    Verizon has announced that it will turn on spam call filtering by default, starting with eligible Android phones. Previously, only consumers who had opted in to the feature would get spam filtering. 

    Starting today, customers with select Android smartphones will be automatically enrolled to receive free spam protection. Verizon says the technology works on several levels: 

    • Phone numbers flagged as fraudulent will be automatically blocked and sent to voicemail;

    • Numbers that may or may not be spam will be labeled as “potential spam” on a users’ caller ID screen;

    • All calls from a user’s list of contacts will be allowed through automatically;

    • Customers can choose to block all international calls, since robocalls often originate overseas.

    “We know our customers are sick and tired of the endless onslaught of robocalls. Let me be clear: I am too,” said Ronan Dunne, Verizon executive vice president, in a statement. “Our team is committed to developing and enhancing the tools that will help bring relief to our customers. This is another major step in that process.”

    Until further notice, iPhone users will have to download Verizon’s Call Filter app in order to receive these features. 

    FCC calls for reduction in nuisance calls

    The Federal Communications Commission has been clear with carriers that call authentication is necessary to help mitigate consumer frustration over robocalls, which have increased dramatically in recent years.  

    “Consumers want and need reliable caller ID information. That’s why we must move aggressively to combat spoofed robocalls,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in May.

    Last month, AT&T became the first carrier to turn on spam call blocking by default. Just a few weeks ago, AT&T and T-Mobile announced that they will be authenticating calls between their customers in an effort to combat spam calls. 

    The carriers said they will now notify their customers if a call coming from the other carrier is actually from the number shown on the screen or if it’s a spoofed robocall or spammer. If the call is coming from a legitimate caller, a “Caller Verified” message will be displayed on the screen.

    Verizon has announced that it will turn on spam call filtering by default, starting with eligible Android phones. Previously, only consumers who had opted...

    Verizon announces four new ‘unlimited’ data plans

    The offerings will replace Verizon’s current lineup of unlimited plans

    Verizon on Friday unveiled four new plans that will take the place of its current Go, Above, and Beyond unlimited plans. 

    The four new plans -- the entry-level Start Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, and high-end Get More Unlimited -- will be $5 cheaper compared to their equivalent earlier plans. 

    “The new plans will replace the current lineup, and customers can keep their current plans or switch to new plans starting on August 5 using the My Verizon app,” the carrier said in a statement. “The more lines you add, the more you save, now with even more value when you choose five or more lines.” 

    New plans

    The lowest-priced plan, Start Unlimited, includes “unlimited” 4G LTE data; unlimited talk and texting allowances; 480p “DVD-Quality” video streaming; talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada; Verizon Up rewards; and a 6-month subscription to Apple Music. The plan does not come with 4G LTE hotspot functionality.

    The previous middle-tier plan has been split into two different plans: Play More and Do More. 

    Each plan will have unlimited hotspot data with 15GB at 4G LTE speeds. Play More offers 25GB of 4G LTE data before speeds are slowed. It streams in 720p HD and comes with an Apple Music subscription. 

    Do More offers 50GB of 4G LTE data before speeds are reduced. Instead of an Apple Music subscription, customers who choose this plan will get a 50 percent discount if they add a tablet or jetpack portable hotspot unlimited plan.

    The new Get More plan, which will replace Above Unlimited, will give users 75GB at 4G LTE speeds. Users get up to 30 GB of 4G LTE hotspot data, as well as 720p HD streaming and an Apple Music subscription. 

    A full breakdown of the plans can be viewed here

    Cheaper, but not much different

    With the exception of the $5 price cuts across the board, the new configurations aren’t drastically different from their previous equivalents. 

    Verizon says it will also be waiving the $10-per-month 5G fee for the three top-tier options for a limited time. The move comes the same week the carrier deployed 5G service in Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Washington DC. Verizon aims to offer 5G support in a total of 30 cities by the end of 2019.

    Verizon on Friday unveiled four new plans that will take the place of its current Go, Above, and Beyond unlimited plans. The four new plans -- the entr...

