Here are the ads creating the most buzz before Super Bowl kickoff

Record-high prices: Super Bowl LX advertising slots are commanding around $8 million for a 30-second spot, making the Big Game one of the most expensive ad buys in media — roughly $233,000+ per second of airtime — with production, talent, and campaign costs pushing total spend far higher.

Wide variety of advertisers: The lineup includes traditional power players like Bud Light, Pepsi, and Dunkin’ alongside newcomers and unexpected sectors such as Raisin Bran, AI startups, and pharmaceutical brands.

Buzz-worthy creative: This year’s ads promise celebrity stars, nostalgic callbacks, humor, social causes, and even direct industry messaging — exemplified by a tech company mocking a rival’s ad strategy.

As Super Bowl LX approaches on Sunday, the advertisements that will be shown before and during the game are creating as much buzz as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks — the two teams that will take the field. Traditionally, Madison Avenue pulls out all the stops for the top TV event of the year.

For advertisers eager to reach what could be more than 100 million live viewers, airtime is now one of the most coveted commodities in media. A 30-second commercial costs about $8 million, a price that has stabilized at record levels after years of steady growth.

But the airtime purchase is just the beginning. Companies reported spending millions more on production, celebrity fees, and campaign amplification, with total investments often reaching $15 million–$30 million or higher once all elements are factored in.

Who’s advertising in 2026

This year’s Super Bowl ad roster blends legacy big spenders with fresh entrants across industries:

Beverage & snacks: Bud Light’s humor-driven spot starring Peyton Manning, Post Malone, and comedian Shane Gillis has already gone viral in teaser form.

Travel & lifestyle: Expedia features Ken (yes, that Ken) exploring global travel, while Universal Orlando Resort debuted a heartwarming theme-park narrative.

Food & consumer goods: Classic brands like Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Pringles with Sabrina Carpenter, and Kellogg’s Raisin Bran with William Shatner are all rolling out game-day spots.

Tech & services: Instacart’s disco-flavored ad stars Ben Stiller; TurboTax’s teaser features Adrien Brody.

Health & wellness: Hims & Hers tackles wealth and wellness disparities in its ad, and Novartis uses NFL stars to promote prostate-health messaging.

AI sector drama: Startup Anthropic has stepped into the Super Bowl spotlight to rib a rival AI company in its first national ad, positioning its Claude chatbot as ad-free and user-focused.

This mix reflects both the breadth of categories willing to pay premium prices and the ongoing trend of brands using the Super Bowl to make bigger cultural statements.

Ads to watch for

Marketers and media critics are spotlighting several ads that could define the conversation post-kickoff:

Nostalgia meets innovation: Xfinity’s blockbuster Jurassic Park reunion featuring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum blends beloved IP with a creative tech twist.

Purpose-driven storytelling: Ring’s emotionally charged spot focuses on its new lost-dog search feature, accompanied by a $1 million donation to animal shelters.

Humor & unexpected pairings: Ads starring unexpected celebrity combos — like Shatner in a cereal commercial or Pringles’ playful, romantic spot — are generating early buzz.

Industry commentary: Anthropic’s meta ad critiquing AI advertising itself could spark debate beyond typical product pitches.

The bigger picture

Even as media consumption fragments, the Super Bowl remains a can’t-miss cultural moment that unifies broadcast, streaming, and social conversation. Analysts note that nearly half of viewers tune in as much for the ads as for the game, a testament to the enduring economic and cultural value of this ad showcase.

With all slots sold out months before kickoff and marketers investing in pre-game teasers and social campaigns, this year’s Super Bowl advertising lineup is poised to set new benchmarks — not just in price, but in creativity and conversation around how brands engage a massive, diverse national audience.