Thanks to AI, you can’t always believe your eyes

Consumer advocates are warning about a surge in deep-fake videos on social media promoting a weight loss supplement known as LipoMax.

More than 170 complaints were filed over a two-month period, many tied to fake celebrity and doctor endorsements pushing the so-called “pink salt trick.”

Consumers report misleading ads, expensive purchases, aggressive upselling, and difficulty getting refunds.

A growing number of consumers say they were misled into buying a weight loss supplement after encountering highly convincing fake videos on social media that appear to feature celebrities and medical professionals.

The product, called LipoMax, is marketed online as part of the viral “pink salt trick” diet trend. According to recent consumer complaints, scammers are using artificial intelligence to create deep-fake videos that falsely show well-known figures endorsing the supplement, giving the ads an air of legitimacy.

Several consumers said they saw videos that appeared to show Oprah Winfrey alongside physicians praising dramatic weight loss results. In reality, the videos were fabricated, and neither the celebrities nor the doctors had any connection to the product.

It’s not Oprah

A consumer from Illinois told BBB's Scam Tracker: “I was on Facebook and noticed a video with Oprah Winfrey and a doctor speaking of the 'pink salt trick diet.’ Oprah herself talked about the magnificent results as did others on the video. Oprah also claimed she funded the project to manufacture the LipoMax product (pink salt trick). I figured Oprah – this must be legit. Over $400 after ordering the product I did indeed receive the order... Now I continue to receive emails asking me to sign on with a weight loss coach for more money."

A Florida consumer shared a similar experience, saying they paid $303.95 for a six-month supply after watching what they believed was a genuine endorsement video. After placing the order, the consumer said they were contacted by someone claiming to be a LipoMax “coach” who attempted to sell an additional $800 worth of supplements.

Complaints have come in from dozens of states, including California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, highlighting how widespread the ads have become.

What the company says

Beyond fake endorsements, consumers report a range of other issues: unexpected or improper billing, poor product quality, ineffective ingredients, and pressure to continue buying more supplements. Some also said customer service was difficult or impossible to reach.

An investigation into the company behind LipoMax found that while the trademark is registered to a business in Wyoming, consumers are instructed to send returns to addresses in Florida.

The company has said it does not authorize or produce AI-generated or deep-fake promotional videos and blames independent affiliates for creating misleading content. It also says it is working to address misuse of its brand.

Consumer protection experts say the situation underscores a broader problem as scammers increasingly turn to AI tools to make ads more believable.

What to do

To protect yourself from weight loss scams, experts recommend being skeptical of celebrity or medical endorsements, especially on social media. Research the company independently, read reviews from multiple sources, and be cautious of “limited time” offers or automatic subscription plans that can lead to recurring charges.

If a purchase quickly leads to pressure to buy additional products or services, that’s another red flag.

Suspicious or misleading ads can be reported through consumer protection channels, including ConsumerAffairs, the Federal Trade Commission at 877-FTC-HELP and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.