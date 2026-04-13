YouTube Premium just got more expensive — Here’s what you’ll pay now

YouTube Premium prices are increasing across all major plans in the U.S.

The individual plan now costs $15.99/month, with bigger jumps for families.

The change reflects a broader trend of rising streaming subscription costs.

For millions of viewers, YouTube has become part of daily life — whether it’s for music, workouts, or mindless scrolling before bed. But if you’re paying to skip the ads, that convenience is about to cost you more.

YouTube has officially raised prices for its Premium and Music subscriptions in the U.S., marking the first increase since 2023 and putting it in line with a wider wave of streaming price hikes.

The changes are already in effect for new subscribers and will roll out to existing users over the next few months, meaning your next bill could look a little different.

What’s changing with YouTube Premium pricing

The biggest shift is to the standard individual plan, which now costs $15.99 per month — a $2 increase from its previous price of $13.99.

Other plans are going up too:

Family plan: Now $26.99/month (up $4)

Student plan: Now $8.99/month (up $1)

YouTube Music Premium: Also seeing a roughly $1 increase, depending on the plan

YouTube says the price bump is meant to “maintain and improve” the service while supporting creators and artists. That includes perks like ad-free videos, background playback, offline downloads, and access to a massive music library.

Subscribers should receive at least 30 days’ notice before the new pricing hits their account, with most existing users seeing the change reflected starting in June 2026.

What this means for you

If you’re already subscribed, now’s a good time to take stock of how much you actually use the service. If you rely on YouTube daily — especially for music or long-form content — the ad-free experience and bundled features may still justify the higher price.

But if you signed up casually or mostly tolerate ads anyway, this could be the nudge to reconsider. Some users are already questioning whether the service delivers enough value compared to competitors, especially as prices continue to climb across the streaming industry.

One thing is clear: YouTube isn’t alone. From Netflix to Hulu, subscription costs are rising almost everywhere, and “streamflation” is becoming the norm.