How are consumers affected by the global software outage?

Microsoft’s global outage has created disruptions, delays, and devastation across nearly every industry around the world.

Whether you had plans to travel, had a surgery planned, or even wanted to order your morning coffee, the outage has put a pin in those plans.

“This IT outage is a stark reminder of how dependent we are on technology and many other things that happen behind the scenes that most of us are unaware of,” Adam Robinson, MBA, wrote on X. “Modern society and the comforts we enjoy is a fragile thing.”

So, what issues should consumers be most aware of in light of the outage and what should you be checking on?

Banks

Any online banking system that utilizes Microsoft’s systems are likely down for the time being. This can affect anything consumers use online banking for – deposits, withdrawals, bill pay, money transfers, etc.

Some of the banks that have reported issues with online banking include: Chase, Bank of America, TD Bank, Zelle, Visa, and Charles Schwab.

Consumers are advised to keep an eye on their accounts, and any urgent money matters can likely be handled in person.

Hospitals/emergency services

Some consumers who have tried to call 911 in the midst of this outage might not have been able to get through. The downed systems have reached many emergency centers across the country, making it difficult for consumers to get the help and care they need.

Contacting local police or fire departments directly is likely to yield a response if your local 911 call center is down for the time being.

Additionally, many hospitals are canceling non-urgent surgeries and appointments in the wake of the system outages. Hospitals aren’t running business as usual, with many key systems down during the outage.

Airline travel

Airports around the world are experiencing delays, cancellations, and grounded flights as a result of the outage. With systems down for check-in, boarding, and other operations, American, Delta, and United Airlines all suspended service but are slowing bringing systems back on line.

Consumers with airline tickets today can anticipate long airport lines and extensive delays until things are back up and running as usual. Consumers are also encouraged to regularly check their flight status to see if their itineraries have changed, or reach out to the airline to see about rebooking your trip or potential refund options.

Public transportation

Similar to airports, train or bus systems that use Microsoft systems for ticketing are experiencing delays and cancellations. While public transit has seen far fewer disruptions than airlines, consumers should still check their tickets and the status of their trips beforehand.

Retail/shopping

Companies like McDonald’s and Starbucks, as well as any others that utilize Microsoft-powered point-of-sale (POS) systems, are struggling through this outage.

Services that consumers have come to rely on, like ordering ahead or mobile payments, have been down at many locations. With these systems not working as they typically do, consumers can expect much longer wait times at certain restaurants or retailers.

Bottom line: Get cash and take it wherever you go just in case a company's POS system is down.

Public offices

Courts, motor vehicles, unemployment offices, and more all have downed systems, as well. Consumers who had appointments at any of these locations today have likely already received communication about the cancellations. If you were planning a trip to the DMV, those plans are going to be on hold for the time being.

An opportunity for scammers

This global outage also poses a threat for scammers who may try to capitalize on consumers’ weaknesses during this time.

“In addition to difficulty accessing services that rely on these systems, such as banks, airlines and healthcare providers, consumers also need to be on alert for scammers looking to exploit the resulting confusion and sense of urgency,” Steve Gruberman, executive vice president, chief technology officer at McAfee, told ConsumerAffairs.

“For example, consumers who need to reschedule their flights as a result of this issue may be targets of travel-focused phishing attacks, while other consumers may be vulnerable to voice or message scams claiming to be their bank and asking for login credentials or personal information such as social security numbers.

“The important thing is for people to remain vigilant and treat unsolicited communications with caution. It's also critical to keep a close watch on your accounts and maintain strong cyber hygiene by enabling multi-factor authentication and using a VPN when connecting to the internet.”

What should consumers do?

Patience is key. As officials are working to resolve the issue, know that it will take time for things to be back up and running as they were before the outage.

Follow along with local, national, and global news outlets for more coverage as this story continues to develop.