Verizon Wireless outage reported

Verizon Wireless appears to be having problems. Customer around the country have reported having problems reaching the network. Many say their phones are limited to SOS service.

Problems appeared to be centered mostly in the West and Midwest. DownDetector, a site that tracks service outages for telecommunications providers and others, said it had received more than 70,000 reports of problems Monday morning.

"Im here in Gilbert AZ and my phone has no service at all. No calling or text. But all my families phones woke that live in my house and have the same plan. I'm the only one with a Samsung," said Crista in a posting on DownDetector's site.

Verizon had no information about the issue on its press page but confirmed an outage to CNN. “We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers,” a Verizon spokesperson told CNN Monday. “Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”