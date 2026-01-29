Romance scams are getting smarter — and harder to spot

Romance scams have evolved beyond fake profiles and obvious lies, with fraudsters now using AI-powered video impersonation, stolen social media identities, and long-term emotional manipulation to gain trust.

Emotionally vulnerable moments — like Valentine’s Day or the loss of a loved one — are prime targets, as scammers exploit loneliness and grief before ever asking for money.

Knowing the red flags and slowing things down can stop scams before they start, especially when it comes to rushed intimacy, avoiding in-person meetings, or any request for money or personal information.

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be about connection — flowers, sweet messages, maybe a candlelit dinner. But for scammers, it’s also prime season.

Romance scams have long been associated with fake profiles and clumsy requests for money. Today, they look very different — and far more convincing.

According to Charles Laugen, Senior Manager of Client Risk Prevention at RBC Wealth Management, the scams showing up now are more sophisticated than ever. Fraudsters are using AI-enabled impersonation during live video chats, hijacking real social media profiles, and even combing through obituaries to target recent widows and widowers.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Laugen to learn how these modern romance scams work, the subtle red flags people tend to miss, and why loneliness and emotionally charged moments like Valentine’s Day create the perfect conditions for fraud.

Know the red flags

The technology available today makes it harder than ever to spot a romance scam. How can consumers know if they’re being targeted?

Laugen shared his top three red flags to look out for:

They move too fast emotionally: Someone you’ve just met online quickly expresses strong feelings or love before meeting in person. This is meant to create emotional closeness quickly and make it harder to question their intentions.

They avoid meeting or video chatting: They always have a reason they can’t meet in person or do a live video call — often saying they are overseas for work, in the military, or dealing with an emergency. They may also push you to move conversations off dating apps to private messaging platforms.

They ask for money or personal information: At some point, the scammer will request money, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers — often for supposed emergencies, travel plans, medical issues, or investment opportunities. They may also ask for personal or financial details.

Obituary scams

Another scam tactic that has been circulating specifically targets individuals during periods of grief by exploiting information tied to a recent death.

Laugen broke down what these efforts typically look like:

“Scammers actively monitor public obituaries, funeral notices, and social media posts announcing recent deaths, he said. “Using readily available online sources or illicit data markets, fraudsters can quickly obtain a deceased individual’s personal information, such as home address, Social Security number, and in some cases financial account details.

“They then use this information to drain existing accounts, open new financial accounts, take out loans, or file fraudulent tax returns in the deceased person’s name.

“In some cases, scammers directly contact surviving spouses or family members, initially expressing sympathy before transitioning into fraudulent requests for money, attempts to steal inheritance funds, or even initiating romance scams that prey on emotional vulnerability.”

Other warning signs to look for: impersonation of funeral home staff demanding additional payments, fraudulent invoices or bills, or phony psychics or spiritual advisors who promise contact with the deceased in exchange for ongoing payments.

Protect yourself from scammers

Laugen explained that these kinds of cams thrive on isolation and emotional vulnerability. While building relationships gradually and maintaining strong, real-world connections remain among the most effective defenses, he offered other ways for consumers to protect themselves.