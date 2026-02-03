A database of 149 million passwords was exposed — and it could affect you

More than 149 million passwords were exposed in an unsecured database, including logins for social media, streaming services, dating apps, and high-risk accounts like banking and crypto platforms.

Password leaks are no longer rare events — experts warn it’s not a matter of if consumers are affected, but when, making proactive account security essential.

Cybersecurity experts say quick action can limit the damage, starting with securing devices, prioritizing critical account password changes, and enabling multifactor authentication.

A cybersecurity researcher recently uncovered an exposed database containing more than 149 million passwords — and it was sitting out in the open for over a month, continuously updated as new credentials rolled in.

The leaked logins span everyday digital life:

Social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X

Dating apps

Subscription platforms like OnlyFans

Popular streaming and gaming services including Netflix, Disney+, and Roblox

Banking logins, credit cards, crypto wallets, and trading platforms

As breaches pile up, the question for consumers isn’t if their information will be caught up in a leak, but when.

To help make sense of what this latest discovery means and what people should do next, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Gary Orenstein, Chief Customer Officer at Bitwarden, a leader in password management, about how to check whether your accounts may already be compromised, which logins matter most, and the first steps to take when leaks like this surface.

Secure your accounts

In the after month of the password leak, Orenstein shared his top three tips for consumers to secure their accounts:

Check devices for malware before changing passwords: If a laptop or mobile device is infected with infostealing malware, changing passwords prematurely can be ineffective, as newly entered credentials may also be captured. Users should run a full antivirus or endpoint security scan, update the operating system, and remove suspicious applications or browser extensions before beginning password changes or account recovery. Change passwords and enable multifactor authentication (MFA) on critical accounts: Once devices are clean, start with high-impact accounts such as email, financial services, cloud storage, and social platforms. Each account should have a strong, unique password, and multifactor authentication should be enabled wherever available. MFA helps prevent account takeover even when passwords have already been exposed. Use tools and habits that reduce future exposure: Password managers can help generate and store unique credentials for every service, limiting the blast radius of future leaks. Where supported, passkeys provide an additional layer of protection by replacing reusable passwords with phishing-resistant authentication tied to the user and device. It is also important to educate family members, especially children and older adults, about common phishing and impersonation tactics, since stolen credentials are often used in follow-on scams.

Managing password resets

Orenstein explained that when it comes to resetting your password, you should prioritize accounts based on cascade risk – meaning how access to one account can be used to compromise others.

“After securing these account categories, users should continue rotating passwords across remaining accounts, ensuring each is strong, unique, and protected by multifactor authentication (MFA),” Orenstein said. “Where supported, passkeys can further reduce risk by replacing reusable passwords with phishing-resistant authentication.”



Primary email accounts : Email should be the first priority. Most online services rely on email for password resets, account recovery, and security alerts. If an attacker gains access to email, they can systematically take over other accounts by intercepting password reset links and security notifications, even if those passwords were not initially exposed.

Financial and payment-related accounts: This includes online banking, credit cards, investment platforms, payment services, and cryptocurrency exchanges. These accounts enable direct financial transactions, meaning compromised credentials can result in immediate monetary loss, fraud, or unauthorized transfers.

Accounts tied to personal identity or device access: Services such as cloud storage, device ecosystems, and government or academic accounts often contain sensitive personal data or provide access to other systems. Compromise here can enable identity theft, impersonation, and long-term account misuse.

Social media and communication platforms: While these may not hold financial value directly, compromised social accounts are frequently used for impersonation, harassment, and phishing attacks against friends, family, or coworkers. They also provide attackers with credibility and reach.

Was your data involved?

With nearly 150 million passwords compromised, how can you be sure if yours was involved?

“Because the database associated with this incident was not released as a verified public breach and its ownership is unknown, there is no direct way to confirm whether a specific email address or password was included,” Orenstein said. “However, people can still monitor and manage their risk using established tools.”