Motorcyle parts seller Dennis Kirk suffers data breach exposing millions of records

Motorcycle-parts seller Dennis Kirk has reportedly suffered a data breach of millions of customer records.

Records containing 1.3 million unique email addresses, but also records dating back to Sept. 2021 of customer purchases, customer names, phone numbers and postcodes, began circulating in Oct. 2024, data breach notification service Have I Been Pwned said Thursday.

Hate I Been Pwned said it acquired the data, which is nearly 20 gigabytes in size, from the anonymous sources known as "IntelBroker," "almighty444" and "EnergyWeaponUser."

But CyberInsider.com reports that the anonymous seller "IntelBroker" on the hacking forums BreachForums claims there is much more data than what they shared with Have I Been Pwned, containing information on 12.2 million customers.

Dennis Kirk didn't immediately respond to a ConsumerAffairs phone call and email requesting comment.

Have I Been Pwned said Dennis Kirk also didn't respond to multiple attempts to make contact about the breach.