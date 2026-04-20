YouTube TV vs. Hulu + Live TV: Which one is actually worth it?

YouTube TV is slightly cheaper and better for sports and channel selection, while Hulu + Live TV offers more overall value with bundled streaming and a deep on-demand library.

The real cost goes beyond the base price — add-ons, upgrades, and missing channels can quickly push either service over $100/month if you’re not careful.

Pick YouTube TV for live sports and simplicity, or Hulu if you want an all-in-one replacement for both cable and streaming.

If you’re trying to replace cable, two of the biggest names right now are YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Both offer a familiar “cable-like” experience with live channels, sports, local networks, and DVR. No cable box and no annual contract. But as CNET notes, prices have crept up significantly in recent years, with both now sitting around $80–$90 per month.

At that price level, this isn’t a casual subscription anymore. It’s a real budget decision for families, so picking the right service matters.

The price difference is small—but the value isn’t

On paper, the pricing looks fairly straightforward:

YouTube TV: $82.99/month

Hulu (with ads) + Live TV: $89.99/month

But as CNET points out, Hulu’s higher price includes Disney+ and ESPN Select (formerly ESPN+), which changes the equation for some viewers.

If you already pay for those services (or would), Hulu can actually come out ahead. If you don’t care about them, you’re essentially paying extra for something you won’t use.

Another thing to consider is that both platforms offer add-ons (sports, premium channels, no-ads tiers), which can push your monthly cost well above $100 if you’re not careful.

What this means for you: Don’t just compare the base prices. Be sure to compare what you’d actually use and what you’d otherwise pay for separately.

Pro tip: Use their free trials strategically. Both YouTube TV (10 days) and Hulu + Live TV (three days) offer free trials and the smart move is to use them back-to-back, not at the same time. Test one for a week, cancel it, and then try the other one so you can compare them without paying for both.

Channel lineup: Close—but still matters

Both services cover the basics:

Major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox)

News (CNN, Fox News)

Sports (ESPN, TNT)

Entertainment channels

YouTube TV has a slight edge with:

78 of the top 100 channels

Hulu has just 75

That difference sounds small, but the specific channels are what matter.

For example:

Hulu includes A&E, History, and Lifetime.

YouTube TV doesn't have those three channels, but they do include AMC, NBA TV, and BBC America — which Hulu does not have.

What this means for you: Before choosing, be sure to note your must-have channels. For some viewers who have their absolute favorites, missing just one can make the entire service feel like a bad fit.

Sports: Where YouTube TV pulls ahead

If sports are your priority, YouTube TV has a clear advantage.

Here’s why:

NBA TV is included in their base plan

They give you access to regional NBC Sports networks (in select areas)

They have popular add-ons like NFL RedZone

They also offer a stand-alone Sports Plan, for $64.99/month, that focuses on only those channels that has live sports regularly.

On top of that, YouTube TV is the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket, which is a major draw for football fans.

Hulu still offers solid sports coverage, but many of its sports extras require add-ons that raise your monthly bill.

What this means for you:

If you follow multiple leagues → YouTube TV is a more complete service.

If you just watch the occasional game → either service will work fine.

Pro tip: Rotate both services in a way that fits your viewing lifestyle, especially if you’re not watching live TV year-round. For example, consider subscribing to YouTube TV during football season, then cancel. Or Hulu + Live TV only when a new season of your favorite show releases. This “on/off” strategy can easily save you hundreds per year without missing much of anything.

On-demand content: Hulu dominates here

When it comes to on-demand stuff, this is where Hulu really separates itself.

Hulu + Live TV includes:

Full access to Hulu’s on-demand library

Original shows like The Bear and Only Murders in the Building

Thousands of episodes and movies available for streaming

That means you’re not just replacing cable, you’re also covering what you’d normally use Netflix or another streamer for.

YouTube TV, on the other hand, feels more like traditional cable: you get live TV and some on-demand content, but not a deep streaming library.

What this means for you:

If you want fewer subscriptions overall, Hulu can consolidate everything into one place.

Ease of use: YouTube TV is simpler

User experience matters more than most people expect — especially if you’re watching daily.

According to CNET, YouTube TV stands out for:

A cleaner, more intuitive layout

Better search functionality

Easier navigation overall

Hulu’s interface is more visually engaging, but it can feel busier and slightly harder to navigate when you’re just trying to find something quickly.

What this means for you:

Prefer simplicity → YouTube TV

Prefer visuals and browsing → Hulu

So… which one should you choose?

As CNET puts it, this decision really comes down to how you watch TV — not just price.

Choose YouTube TV if you:

Care most about live TV and sports

Want a simple, easy-to-use interface

Don’t need bundled streaming services

Choose Hulu + Live TV if you: