Write a review
  2. News
  3. Entertainment

The cost of YouTube TV is going up

YouTube TV is the latest streaming service to raise its monthly subscription fee, and existing subscribers have the next month until it's official. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Subscribers can expect a $10 price hike in the new year

Another streamer is raising its prices

YouTube TV is hiking its monthly base plan subscription fee $10 – from $72.99/month to $82.99/month. 

“A message for our members: we have always worked to offer the content you love, with features to enjoy the best of live TV. To keep up with rising content costs, we’re updating our monthly price to $82.99/mo,” the company wrote on X. 

More info on the price increase

YouTube TV maintains that the decision to raise subscription prices comes as a result of wanting to bring subscribers the best possible content. 

Here’s what subscribers get for the updated price:

  • 100+ channels 

  • A DVR with unlimited storage

  • Up to six accounts per household 

  • Three concurrent streams

  • No additional fees for broadcast, HD, set-top box, or DVR.

YouTube says that the price change went into effect on December 12, and anyone who subscribes on or after that date will see the new price immediately. Existing subscribers will have a month – until January 13, 2025 – until their bill reflects the price change. 

For consumers who don’t want the base plan – or the price increase, YouTube TV also has standalone network options that allow consumers to choose exactly which channels they want to be subscribed to. 

On the other hand, consumers also have the option to choose even more add-ons to their base plan. Premium channels like Showtime, Max, MGM+, and more can be added to your YouTube TV subscription for an extra charge. 

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.