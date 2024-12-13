The cost of YouTube TV is going up

Another streamer is raising its prices.

YouTube TV is hiking its monthly base plan subscription fee $10 – from $72.99/month to $82.99/month.

“A message for our members: we have always worked to offer the content you love, with features to enjoy the best of live TV. To keep up with rising content costs, we’re updating our monthly price to $82.99/mo,” the company wrote on X.

More info on the price increase

YouTube TV maintains that the decision to raise subscription prices comes as a result of wanting to bring subscribers the best possible content.

Here’s what subscribers get for the updated price:

100+ channels

A DVR with unlimited storage

Up to six accounts per household

Three concurrent streams

No additional fees for broadcast, HD, set-top box, or DVR.

YouTube says that the price change went into effect on December 12, and anyone who subscribes on or after that date will see the new price immediately. Existing subscribers will have a month – until January 13, 2025 – until their bill reflects the price change.

For consumers who don’t want the base plan – or the price increase, YouTube TV also has standalone network options that allow consumers to choose exactly which channels they want to be subscribed to.

On the other hand, consumers also have the option to choose even more add-ons to their base plan. Premium channels like Showtime, Max, MGM+, and more can be added to your YouTube TV subscription for an extra charge.