NBCUniversal and YouTube TV strike deal to end channel blackout

Agreement ends standoff that had left millions without access to NBCU channels.

Deal includes continued carriage of NBCUniversal’s 14 live channels and on-demand content.

Viewers regain access to popular networks like NBC, Bravo, USA Network, and regional sports.

The latest fight over what video channels are available on which platforms has been resolved. NBCUniversal and YouTube TV had been locked in a tense carriage dispute, with NBCU threatening to pull its channels from the platform.

The disagreement centered on distribution fees, with both sides lobbying consumers to apply pressure by highlighting the potential loss of channels. Earlier this week, NBCU content briefly went dark on YouTube TV, frustrating subscribers eager to watch live sports, entertainment, and local news.

Late Thursday, both companies announced they had reached a multi-year deal that restores NBCUniversal’s full suite of channels on YouTube TV. The agreement ensures YouTube TV subscribers can continue watching NBC, Telemundo, CNBC, MSNBC, Bravo, USA Network, E!, Oxygen, and regional sports networks, among others. The pact also maintains access to NBC’s on-demand library, ensuring no disruption to popular shows and upcoming fall programming.

What it means for viewers

For YouTube TV’s estimated 6 million subscribers, the resolution brings relief after days of uncertainty. The deal safeguards marquee events like “Sunday Night Football,” the upcoming NHL season, and highly anticipated new fall series.

It also signals that, while carriage disputes remain a growing challenge in the streaming era, platforms and content providers can find common ground to avoid prolonged blackouts.

Neither NBCUniversal nor YouTube TV disclosed financial details of the agreement. However, the resolution highlights the increasingly high stakes in the battle for streaming audiences, where channel lineups and access to live sports are critical to retaining subscribers.

With this deal, YouTube TV continues to position itself as a leading live-TV streaming alternative, while NBCU secures a broad digital audience for its programming.