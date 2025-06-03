Amazon shares two updates to Pharmacy to simplify medication management

Amazon Pharmacy announced two new updates: the Caregiver feature and the expansion of PillPack to Medicare D customers.

Caregivers can get access to manage their loved one’s prescriptions from their own Amazon accounts.

PillPack pre-packages customers’ recurring prescriptions into packaging that’s labeled with the date and time, and now over 50 million people will get access to this feature.

Amazon Pharmacy has shared two new announcements to make the process of medication management easier for consumers.

First, the online pharmacy has introduced a “Caregiver” option. This feature allows caregivers to securely manage loved ones’ medications through their own Amazon Pharmacy account.

Then, Amazon Pharmacy is expanding PillPack to Medicare customers. With PillPack, customers receive their medication in personalized, tear-away packets that are labeled by date and time.

“These updates deliver what our customers have been asking for—simpler medication management for themselves and their loved ones,” John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, said in a news release.

“Whether you’re a caregiver juggling multiple prescriptions for an aging parent, or a customer who could benefit from the convenience of pre-sorted packets delivered reliably each month, we’re removing barriers and making pharmacy work better for you.”

Caregiver feature

The Caregiver feature was introduced to make medication management easier for those who take care of their loved ones. This gives caregivers direct access to all medications, prescriptions, etc., and the ability to check on refills, ask questions, and get everything they need for their loved ones.

Here’s how it works:

Customers first log into their Amazon Pharmacy account and send a link to their caregiver.

The caregiver will receive a link via text, which will take them to the enrollment for the Caregiver feature.

The caregiver will have to provide specific information about the patient to verify their identity.

Once that’s complete, they will get access to the patient’s prescriptions from their own Amazon account.

“Caregiving comes with enormous responsibilities, and managing multiple medications is one of the most challenging aspects,” Tess Carey, senior pharmacist at Amazon Pharmacy, said in a news release.

“Amazon Pharmacy’s new caregiver feature provides a secure, streamlined way for trusted individuals to help manage prescriptions and place orders 24/7, when and where convenient for them—all through their own Amazon accounts. This ensures medications arrive on time, giving both caregivers and patients greater peace of mind.”

Expanded access to PillPack

Keeping track of medications can be difficult for many consumers, and Amazon’s PillPack feature was designed to make that process easier. Now, more than 50 million Medicare Part D members will have access to PillPack.

PillPack is available for Amazon Pharmacy customers that have two or more recurring prescriptions. Each month, patients receive pre-sorted medication packets that are clearly labeled with dates and times of when they should be taken. The feature takes away the guessing of whether or not the medication was taken.

Customers can join by signing into their Amazon Pharmacy accounts and clicking on “Sign up for PillPack.” From there, you’ll input your insurance information, prescription details, and expected delivery dates.

Once all of the information is verified, customers will be enrolled in PillPack and begin receiving their monthly deliveries.