Here’s why you couldn’t reach some popular websites on Tuesday morning

The Cloudflare, Inc. network experienced a major outage on Tuesday, affecting a broad swath of internet traffic.

The disruption was triggered by a configuration-file malfunction which caused internal traffic-handling software to crash, rather than by a cyber-attack.

The impact was global, hitting high-profile platforms such as ChatGPT, X (formerly Twitter), Canva, and many others that rely on Cloudflare’s infrastructure.



Cloudflare has completed an investigation and has offered an explanation for Tuesday’s incident that interrupted internet traffic. On Tuesday morning, Cloudflare said it began to detect what it described as an internal service degradation.

The root cause was traced to a configuration file used to manage “threat traffic” that grew beyond its expected number of entries, which in turn triggered a crash in the software responsible for traffic handling across multiple Cloudflare services.

Importantly, Cloudflare stated that there was no indication of malicious activity behind the incident.

By around 6:40 a.m. ET, Cloudflare recognized the degradation and began investigations. A fix was deployed within a few hours, but residual effects persisted in some customer services while traffic flows stabilized.

Who was impacted

Because Cloudflare powers a large chunk of the web—its network supports roughly one-in-five websites globally. Major visible disruptions were reported by platforms including:

ChatGPT (via OpenAI) and X, where users saw errors or were unable to load services.

Canva and other web apps that sit behind Cloudflare’s CDN and security infrastructure.

Entities beyond just consumer apps: for example, regulatory bodies in the U.K. (such as the Financial Conduct Authority) and intelligence agencies reported access issues.

Some transport and public-service websites also experienced downtime or slowness as they routed via Cloudflare’s infrastructure.

In short: while many end-users simply saw “500 Internal Server Error” or “Service Unavailable” messages, the underlying effect was a large-scale ripple through online services and apps worldwide.

Why it matters

This incident underscores the fragility of modern internet infrastructure. When a major provider like Cloudflare has an internal software failure, the downstream impact is broad and visible.

According to tech industry analysts, the fact that a configuration file issue could topple widely-used services demonstrates how much of the internet hinges on a few key nodes.

For businesses and services that depend on Cloudflare, the outage highlights the importance of having contingency plans, including alternative routing or fallback providers. For everyday users, it’s a reminder that disruptions in infrastructure can manifest as inability to access favorite apps and websites—even if those sites themselves are operating normally.