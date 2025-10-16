Product News: Apple & Logitech

New Apple MacBook Pro

Apple today unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro , featuring the powerful M5 chip. With M5, the 14-inch MacBook Pro gets even faster, more capable, and delivers a huge leap in AI performance. The M5 chip features a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, delivering up to 3.5x the AI performance1 and up to 1.6x faster graphics2 than the previous generation. M5 also includes a faster and more efficient CPU, an enhanced Neural Engine, and higher memory bandwidth that accelerates everything from launching apps to running large language models (LLMs) on device. Additionally, it offers battery life of up to 24 hours, so users can take their pro workflows anywhere.

New Apple iPad Pro

Apple also introduced the new iPad Pro featuring the M5 chip. Featuring a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, M5 delivers a big boost in performance for iPad Pro users, whether they’re working on cutting-edge projects or tapping into AI for productivity. The new iPad Pro delivers up to 3.5x the AI performance than iPad Pro with M41 and up to 5.6x faster than iPad Pro with M1.2 N1, the new Apple-designed wireless networking chip, enables the latest generation of wireless technologies with support for Wi-Fi 7 on iPad Pro.

Logitech Muse

Logitech today announced the availability of Muse, a digital pencil for Apple Vision Pro that enhances the way users work, create, and collaborate. Muse combines cutting-edge technology with effortless functionality to offer users precision and natural interaction for spatial computing.

“Muse unlocks new ways for creative pros to design, annotate, and navigate with precision in immersive apps,” said Joseph Mingori, GM and VP of Mobile and Audio Solutions at Logitech. “The transformative power of spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro, combined with Muse, reimagines workflows, enabling users to collaborate, innovate and execute complex projects with enhanced efficiency and creativity.”

Featuring precise tracking in six degrees of freedom (6DoF), low-latency, and real-time haptic feedback for tactile immersion and intuitive controls for natural interaction, Muse enables new professional workflows that take full advantage of spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro. From navigating spatial apps with pinpoint accuracy and annotating intricate designs to advancing technical projects in fields like engineering, architecture, design, or science, Muse equips users to turn ideas into reality with precision and ease.