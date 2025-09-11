Small businesses hit by global scam of fake negative Google reviews

Scammers demand payments from business owners to remove 1-star reviews

Victims report losing hundreds of dollars and severe hits to online ratings

Watchdogs say Google isn’t doing enough to protect small businesses

Contractors, movers and roofers among targets

Small business owners are being targeted by scam artists who flood Google Maps and other sites with phony false reviews and then extort the business owner, offering to remove the reviews for a price. In a New York Times report, Los Angeles contractor Natalia Piper told of getting a WhatsApp message from a number in Pakistan this summer. It warned that someone had ordered 20 negative reviews of her business. Soon after, her company’s once-perfect 5-star Google rating plunged to 3.6, costing her customers and income.

Piper, like other small business owners, was asked to pay to have the fake reviews removed. She handed over $250 in two separate payments before realizing the cycle would not stop. “It took me eight years to get my reputation in the market, and one guy can damage it in one day,” she said.

A system ripe for abuse

The scam works by flooding small, review-dependent businesses — from moving companies to roofers and appliance repair services — with phony one-star Google ratings. The attackers then demand money to delete the posts. Industry watchdog Fake Review Watch has tracked more than 150 businesses worldwide targeted in this way.

“Businesses are being extorted and Google isn’t doing enough about it,” said founder Kay Dean in the Times report, a former federal criminal investigator. She said scammers use AI tools to churn out convincing reviews at scale, making moderation even harder.

Google under scrutiny

Google, like Amazon and Yelp, removes millions of fake reviews each year but admits many slip through. In a statement, the company said it blocks fraudulent content before it appears in most cases and has suspended more than 900,000 accounts for violations. Officials promised a new tool to help businesses report when they are being targeted, but gave no timeline.

Victims say getting help from the tech giant is nearly impossible. Piper said she tried multiple channels — even through Google’s advertising department, where she spends thousands — with little success.

Real losses for small firms

In Georgia, moving company owner Nick Betourney also saw his hard-won 5-star rating threatened. He received a WhatsApp note from a man using the name Rashid Ghallu, who later admitted to The New York Times that he sells negative Google reviews for $100 per batch of 20.

The scammers’ reviews weren’t generic complaints, Betourney said, but “crazy elaborate stuff” describing boxes smashed in front of customers. Google eventually removed some of the fakes, but new ones quickly appeared.

Limited protections despite new rules

The Federal Trade Commission in 2024 introduced rules targeting businesses that buy fake positive reviews, but they don’t apply to platforms like Google or to scammers overseas. Under federal law, platforms enjoy broad protections for third-party content, leaving small businesses vulnerable.

For now, some owners are relying on their own fixes. Piper said removing her cellphone number from her online listings finally stopped the WhatsApp harassment. But she fears countless other small firms may not be as lucky.

Business owners: Tips for spotting and reporting fake reviews

Watch for sudden rating drops — A cluster of 1-star reviews appearing at once is a red flag.

Look at reviewer profiles — Fake reviewers often have no profile photo, few past reviews, or reviews scattered across unrelated industries and locations.

Check for copy-and-paste language — Repeated phrases or nearly identical wording across multiple reviews may indicate fraud.

Report suspicious reviews to Google — Use the “Report review” option directly in Google Maps; provide details explaining why it’s fake.

Keep records — Save screenshots of reviews and any related messages (emails, texts, WhatsApp) to document harassment or extortion attempts.

Avoid paying scammers — Payment rarely stops the attacks and can invite more.

Need help? The FTC accepts complaints about online scams at reportfraud.ftc.gov.