Companies that prioritize customer privacy can gain a competitive edge

New research finds companies that treat customer privacy as a strategic priority — not just a compliance requirement — can gain a measurable competitive edge.

The concept, called “privacy stewardship,” links transparent and responsible data practices to stronger customer loyalty and improved financial performance.

The study will appear in the Journal of Marketing and be featured in the May issue of Harvard Business Review.

Consumers are increasingly mindful of privacy issues and resent companies that appear overly invasive and careless with customer data. New research shows that companies that excel in the area of customer privacy can win customer loyalty.

A study led by Natalie Chisam, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, finds that companies that handle customer data with transparency, care and clear communication can transform privacy into a competitive advantage. The research introduces the concept of “privacy stewardship,” arguing that responsible data management can strengthen customer relationships and boost financial returns.

“Privacy doesn’t have to be a constraint; it can be a catalyst,” Chisam said. “When companies treat privacy as more than a compliance checkbox, framing it as a meaningful commitment to data protection and customer care, they can unlock measurable business results.”

The research, published in the Journal of Marketing, draws on large-scale studies and experiments examining how consumers respond to corporate data practices. Co-authors include Jordan W. Moffett of the University of Kentucky, Kelly D. Martin of Colorado State University and Robert W. Palmatier of the University of Washington. The findings will also be highlighted in the May issue of Harvard Business Review.

Consistent pattern

Across multiple analyses, the researchers found a consistent pattern: Customers reward brands they believe manage personal data responsibly. Companies that clearly communicate their privacy commitments and demonstrate authentic concern for data protection see stronger customer patronage and improved financial performance.

“Trust is a scarce resource,” Chisam said. “Brands that signal they care about privacy can differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace.”

Still, many organizations struggle to implement privacy stewardship effectively. Some under-invest in privacy initiatives, while others launch programs that fail to resonate with customers.

Matching efforts with expectations

“Organizations either under-invest or pursue initiatives that fail to resonate with customers,” Chisam said. “The key is to match privacy efforts to what customers expect and the level of risk they perceive.”

The effectiveness of privacy stewardship also depends on industry context and brand reputation. For companies whose business models depend heavily on monetizing personal data — such as social media platforms — privacy pledges may be met with skepticism.

“Customers frequently view privacy pledges from these firms as reactive or insincere,” Chisam said.

In highly regulated industries such as health care and finance, privacy initiatives may generate less differentiation because customers already assume strong safeguards are in place.

Instead, privacy stewardship appears most powerful when it aligns with a brand’s identity and when customers perceive heightened risk. High-affinity brands with strong reputations — such as Patagonia or Unilever — may benefit more because consumers view their privacy commitments as genuine. The strategy also resonates in high-risk environments, such as after a data breach or in industries where misuse of personal information is common.