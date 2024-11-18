Write a review
Advice for surviving the Cyber Age: Don't trust anybody

Just become a brand is familiar doesn't mean it's genuine. Scammers are setting up phony pages that look just like Microsoft, Facebook or other brands

The most familiar brand names can be used to fool you into giving away personal data

There's an old saying that you have to know who your friends are, but with all the advances in artificial intelligence, that's easier said than done.

Scammers increasingly target you through fake texts, emails, or even search results online. They impersonate trusted brands like Microsoft, Google, Meta, USPS, or Netflix to trick you into giving away personal information.

These fake websites mimic legitimate log-in pages and are designed to steal your data. Cybersecurity expert Karin Zilberstein explains, "It all leads to financial loss, whether directly or through steps like accessing saved credit card details."

Guardio, a cybersecurity group, recently identified the most impersonated brands, with hackers targeting popular accounts to steal login credentials and personal information. With advances in AI, these fake sites look increasingly convincing.

Crypto scams are also on the rise. Experts warn against clicking suspicious links, as just opening them can install malware on your device.

To stay safe:

  • Always go directly to the company’s official website to log in.
  • Check the URL for extra words or characters that seem off.
  • Use strong authentication measures like multi-factor verification.

Brands like Microsoft and Google recommend caution when clicking links or opening unknown files. For more tips, visit Microsoft's official security resources.

