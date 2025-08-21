Hertz will sell its used cars through Amazon Autos

Hertz Car Sales joins Amazon Autos, offering thousands of certified pre-owned vehicles directly through Amazon’s platform.

Customers can browse, finance, and purchase online, then pick up vehicles at Hertz Car Sales locations in select cities.

The partnership supports Hertz’s transformation strategy, emphasizing digital retail expansion and seamless buying experiences.



You can buy almost anything on Amazon, including used cars. Now, the automotive selection is significantly larger.

Hertz Car Sales has officially partnered with Amazon Autos, giving customers the ability to browse, finance, and purchase thousands of pre-owned vehicles on the online platform, as the rental agency replaces vehicles in its fleet.

Hertz said the partnership marks a major step in the company’s broader transformation plan, which focuses on leveraging technology partnerships to streamline the car-buying process. Customers can now explore Hertz’s nationwide inventory through Amazon Autos and complete their purchase entirely online before picking up their vehicle at a Hertz Car Sales location.

“Our goal is to reimagine the car-buying experience and meet customers where they are – whether online or in person – with convenience, confidence and scale,” said Jeff Adams, executive vice president of Hertz Car Sales. “Amazon Autos is the ideal partner to help us deliver on this as customers can shop our expansive inventory of high-quality used cars on the same trusted marketplace where millions shop every day.”

A first

As Amazon Autos’ first fleet dealer, Hertz expands the online marketplace’s available inventory with low-mileage vehicles from top brands, including Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet, and Nissan. Initially, online purchase and pickup options will launch in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Seattle, with nationwide expansion planned across Hertz’s 45 sales locations.

“We’re excited for Hertz Car Sales to join the hundreds of franchised dealers in our store, bringing thousands of additional vehicles for customers to choose from,” said Fan Jin, global head of Amazon Autos. “This collaboration allows us to offer an expanded selection while maintaining the simplicity that customers expect from Amazon.”

Hertz said customers purchasing through Amazon Autos gain access to: