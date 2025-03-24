23andMe files for bankruptcy protection after data breach settlement

Millions of Americans have used genetics testing firm 23andMe to trace their DNA. Now, the company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after settling a lawsuit in 2024 triggered by a large data breach. CEO Anne Wojcicki has resigned, effective immediately.

The company issued a statement saying it intends to continue operating its business as usual throughout the sale process. It said there are no changes to the way the company stores, manages, or protects customer data.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta warned 23andMe customers that the company has publicly reported that it is in financial distress and stated in securities filings that there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Bonta said customers might consider deleting their data.

“California has robust privacy laws that allow consumers to take control and request that a company delete their genetic data,” Bonta said in a statement. “Given 23andMe’s reported financial distress, I remind Californians to consider invoking their rights and directing 23andMe to delete their data and destroy any samples of genetic material held by the company.”

How to do it

According to Bonta, here's how to delete genetic data from 23andMe: