New app alerts you when there’s a recall

Most families don’t know a product in their home has been recalled until someone gets hurt.

A new app called RecallSentry aims to change that by automatically checking government recall databases against items in a user’s home.

The free mobile app, launched by the Center for Recall Safety, is now available on iOS and Android.

A new mobile app designed to help consumers track dangerous products in their homes is launching nationwide, with the goal of making recall alerts more immediate and actionable.

The Center for Recall Safety (CFORRS) announced the public launch of RecallSentry, a mobile app that monitors recall databases from four federal agencies — the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The app sends personalized alerts when a recalled item matches something in a user’s household inventory.

RecallSentry is free to download on both iOS and Android devices.

How the app works

The app is designed to guide users from identifying products in their homes to resolving recalls through a four-step process.

First, users build a digital inventory of household products using a feature called SmartScan. The tool uses artificial intelligence to photograph items and read barcodes, labels, serial numbers, and lot codes, allowing users to create a categorized inventory within minutes.

Next, the RecallMatch system compares the inventory against active recalls. It checks product identifiers including UPC codes, brand and model information, manufacturer names, lot numbers, serial numbers, and vehicle identification numbers (VINs).

If a recalled item is detected, users receive a real-time notification summarizing the hazard and providing guidance on how to identify the affected product.

Finally, the app’s Recall Center converts each alert into a series of trackable steps, including contact information for the manufacturer, pre-filled claim templates, and calculations estimating potential refunds or repair values.

Focus on official data

According to CFORRS, the platform differs from some recall-tracking tools by relying on direct research of official government data rather than automated scraping of press releases.

The organization said its team reviews records from federal agencies and enriches them with additional details such as affected model numbers, UPC codes, serial and lot number ranges, and plain-language explanations of the hazard.

“We turn complex, fragmented recall data into clear, consumer-ready actions,” said Mark Mayeux, founder of the Center for Recall Safety. “Every recall is researched by our team — not just scraped from a headline.”

Pricing tiers

While the basic version of RecallSentry is free and includes real-time recall alerts, the app also offers paid subscription options.

The SmartFiltering Plan, priced at $1.99 per month, adds expanded filtering features and allows users to save up to 50 recall records.

The RecallMatch Plan, costing $4.99 per month, includes full inventory-building tools, personalized matching across up to 75 items, and access to the Recall Center features that help users pursue refunds, repairs, or replacements.

The app monitors recalls across a wide range of consumer product categories, including food, over-the-counter medications, vehicles, electronics, toys, furniture, clothing, power tools, cosmetics, and pet products.

Consumer safety advocates have long warned that many recalled products remain in homes for years because consumers never see recall announcements. Tools like RecallSentry aim to close that gap by turning recall notices into personalized alerts tied directly to the products people own.