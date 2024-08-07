Prepare to pay more for Disney's streaming services this fall

It’s about to get more expensive to watch any of Disney’s streamers.

The company will raise prices starting October 17, and packages for Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ are all expected to increase $1-$2. This marks the first price increase for the streamer since fall of 2023.

A look at the new prices

Here’s a closer look at what consumers can expect price-wise from their Disney streaming services this fall:

Disney+ with ads: $9.99/month

Disney+ without ads: $15.99/month or $159.99/year

Hulu with ads: $9.99/month or $99.99/year

Hulu without ads: $18.99/month

ESPN+ with ads: $11.99/month or $119.99/year

Duo Basic (Disney+ with ads and Hulu with ads): $10.99/month

Duo Premium (Disney+ with no ads and Hulu with no ads): $19.99/month

Hulu Live TV with ads: $82.99/month

Hulu Live TV without ads: $95.99/month

Both Disney+ monthly plans will go up $2 per month, while the annual fee for the ad-free plan will increase $20. Similarly, Hulu’s ad-supported monthly fee will go up $2 per month and $20 per year; the ad-free monthly cost will increase just $1.

The Duo Premium package, which offers consumers both Disney+ and Hulu without ads, will be staying the same price amid the other price hikes.

New features

Disney is also announcing new content for its subscribers. Ahead of the election, Disney+ subscription will get unlimited access to ABC News Live.

Additionally, starting later this fall, Disney+ is rolling out five new playlists for subscribers of both the ad-supported and ad-free plans:

Preschool Content: This playlist will include TV series and shorts that are currently available on Disney+, including Puppy Dog Pals, The Lion Guard, Minnie’s Bow-Toons, and Sofia the First.

Throwbacks: A playlist featuring nostalgic pop culture content.

Seasonal Content: This playlist will change depending on the season, highlighting all of the best Disney content for each different time of year.

Real Life: This playlist will feature biopics, documentaries, and true stories.

Epic Stories: A playlist featuring everything from Marvel, Star Wars, and more, of all the action-packed movies available on Disney+.

“Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+,” said Alisa Bowen, president, Disney+. “Whether it’s news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows, or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.”