Amazon scores with women, who make up 75% of its customers

Women overwhelmingly drive Amazon’s sales, making up 75% of its shoppers, while men account for 24%, and 1% is classified as other. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The company has a staggering 99% repeat rate, study shows

Amazon's grip on American consumers remains unmatched, with a staggering 99% repeat purchase rate, according to a new report from data analytics firm Numerator. The study also revealed that 83% of U.S. households shop with Amazon, spending an average of $2,817 annually on the platform.

Who shops at Amazon?

Amazon, which owns Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Go, is most popular among Baby Boomers, with 33% of the demographic having made a purchase in the last 12 months. Gen X follows closely at 31%, Millennials at 27%, and Gen Z at just 8%.

The e-commerce giant also has its strongest foothold among middle-income consumers earning between $40,000 and $125,000 a year, with 48% of shoppers in this range buying from Amazon in the past year. By contrast, 22% of low-income consumers (under $40,000) and 29% of high-income shoppers (over $125,000) reported making Amazon purchases.

Women first

The report found that white consumers dominate Amazon’s customer base, accounting for 66% of all purchases. Meanwhile, Black and Hispanic shoppers each made up 13% of Amazon’s sales, followed by Asian consumers at 6% and other demographics at 2%.

Women overwhelmingly drive Amazon’s sales, making up 75% of its shoppers, while men account for 24%, and 1% is classified as other.

Homeowners are also a significant portion of Amazon’s customer base, with 69% of shoppers owning their homes. Additionally, 51% actively manage their health, and 18% are both committed to organic products and prone to impulse buying.

Where they spend the most

The largest share of consumer spending on Amazon—19%—goes toward online purchases of general merchandise. Food purchases rank second, accounting for 16% of spending, reflecting Amazon's growing influence in grocery sales through Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh.

Amazon’s Market Dominance

With a near-perfect retention rate and deep penetration across key demographics, Amazon has cemented its status as America’s go-to online retailer. The report highlights Amazon’s success in capturing Baby Boomers, middle-income consumers, and homeowners, positioning it for continued dominance in retail and e-commerce.

