Perplexity raises millions to take on Google Search

Perplexity isn’t a household name like Google, but the artificial intelligence (AI) company has ambitions.

Perplexity AI is a new search engine that uses AI to try to give you better search results than Google.

Here's how it works:

You ask a question in plain language: Just like you would with Google.

Perplexity uses AI to understand your question: It figures out what you're really asking.

It finds the best answer from the web: It doesn't just give you a list of links, it actually gives you a single, summarized answer.

It shows you where it got the information: That way, you can check the sources and learn more.

Why Perplexity thinks it can beat Google:

Better answers: Perplexity tries to give you one really good answer instead of a bunch of okay ones.

No more clicking through links: You get the information you need right away.

Less clutter: No more ads or confusing search results pages.

Perplexity is still new, but it has the potential to change the way we search for information.

Think of it like asking a really smart friend a question instead of having to search for the answer yourself. That's what Perplexity is trying to do.

The company has launched a new round of fundraising, trying to double its valuation to $9 billion, better positioning its search engine to compete with Google.

As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Perplexity is trying to raise $500 million. It, along with other AI companies, hopes to slice off some of Google’s search market share. It’s likely to be a challenging task, just ask Microsoft.

Microsoft launched its search engine, Bing, in 2009 and is the second-most-used search engine in the U.S. But it only has 3.74% of the market to Google’s 91%.The other search engines control even less of the search market.

The video below ranks the world’s top search engines:

Challenges

Perplexity already faces some challenges. AI gets its information mostly from other sources on the internet. Some media outlets, including the New York Times, have accused Perplexity of using their content without permission. The company has denied those claims.

As for Google, it may have more to worry about than the competition. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has scrutinized Google’s business from an antitrust angle.

In August, a judge ruled that Google's search engine has violated antitrust laws by exploiting its dominance to squeeze out competition and stop innovation. The company is appealing.

A study released by Bond, an investment firm, said Google's search engine processes an estimated 8.5 billion queries per day worldwide.