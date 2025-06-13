Consumers spend $164 billion annually on cable and internet services

U.S. consumers collectively spend $164 billion annually on cable and internet services, making up about 4% of total household bill payments.



The national median monthly bill is $121, translating to an average of $1,063 per household each year.



Cities like Milwaukee and Pittsburgh top the list with the highest individual household costs, with some residents paying nearly $2,000 annually.

If you think your cable and internet bills are high, you may be right. A new report from doxo found the massive scale of cable and internet expenditures in the U.S., with American households collectively shelling out a staggering $164 billion annually. That equates to approximately 4% of the $4.55 trillion spent on all household bills.

The findings are based on the 2025 Cable & Internet Market Size and Household Spend Report, published by doxoINSIGHTS, which analyzed actual consumer bill payments across 97% of U.S. ZIP codes.

The analysis estimates that 73% of American households pay for cable and internet services, with a national median monthly bill of $121, amounting to $1,452 per paying household per year. However, when factored across all households, this translates to an average annual cost of $1,063 per household.

Deep dive

The report dives deeper into regional spending patterns, highlighting significant disparities across the country. Among states, South Dakota, Delaware, Tennessee, Alaska, and Rhode Island posted the highest median annual bills, with residents in these states spending between $1,091 and $1,315 annually.

On a city level, consumers in Milwaukee and Pittsburgh face some of the steepest costs, paying $1,913 and $1,508 annually, respectively. Other major cities with high average bills include Denver ($1,492), Portland ($1,463), and Charlotte ($1,599).Increasing dependence

As household reliance on internet connectivity continues to grow—fueled by remote work, entertainment streaming, and smart home devices—so too does the importance of affordable and reliable access.

“High-speed connectivity is more essential than ever,” said Steve Shivers, co-founder and CEO of doxo. “As we look ahead, we anticipate potential pricing increases due to tariffs on broadband equipment, although rising competition from wireless broadband options could offer some relief.”

The data comes from doxo’s proprietary platform, which aggregates anonymized, real-world payment data updated monthly over a rolling 12-month window. This level of granularity provides a comprehensive view into how Americans manage one of their most vital household services.