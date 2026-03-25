Call screening apps promise relief from scam calls

Call screening tools are becoming a frontline defense against scam calls and robocalls.

New built-in features from Apple and Google can automatically ask unknown callers to identify themselves.

Third-party apps are expanding the concept with AI assistants that filter, transcribe, and block suspicious calls.

Americans are no strangers to unwanted calls. From fake IRS threats to “your package is delayed” scams, robocalls remain one of the most persistent annoyances — and risks —consumers face.

Now, a new wave of call screening technology aims to stop those calls before they ever reach you. Both smartphone makers and app developers are leaning into a simple idea: make unknown callers prove they’re legitimate before your phone even rings.

How call screening works

Call screening flips the traditional phone experience. Instead of your phone ringing first, the system answers unknown calls automatically and asks the caller to state their name and reason for calling.

You then see that information — often as a live transcript — and decide whether to:

Answer the call

Send it to voicemail

Block it entirely

The goal is straightforward: Scammers and robocall systems typically won’t respond to prompts or provide meaningful answers, making them easier to filter out.

Built-in features from Apple and Google

Major phone makers are now building this technology directly into their devices.

Apple has introduced call screening features that automatically intercept unknown callers and request identifying information. Users can review the caller’s response in real time before choosing to pick up.

Google’s version, powered by Google Assistant, goes a step further by interacting with callers and transcribing responses instantly. It can also suggest whether a call is spam based on what the caller says — or doesn’t say.

These built-in tools are appealing because they don’t require downloading additional apps and are tightly integrated with the phone’s operating system.

Third-party apps add AI to the mix

Several apps are expanding on call screening with more advanced features:

Truecaller Assistant uses AI to answer calls and summarize what the caller wants.

RoboKiller screens calls and can block known scam numbers, while wasting robocallers’ time with automated responses.

KONTXT and similar apps act as virtual receptionists, handling unknown calls and filtering out suspicious ones.

Many of these apps maintain large databases of known scam numbers, adding another layer of protection.

Why scammers struggle with screening

Call screening works particularly well against scam calls for a few reasons:

Robocall systems often can’t respond to open-ended questions like “What are you calling about?”

Scammers rely on urgency and surprise, which screening removes by giving you time to evaluate the call.

Callers who refuse to identify themselves are easy to ignore or block.

In short, screening forces friction into a system that scammers depend on being fast and automated.

What consumers should know

While call screening can significantly reduce unwanted calls, it’s not foolproof.

Legitimate callers — like doctors’ offices or delivery drivers — may not always respond clearly, and some users worry about missing important calls. Others may find the feature unfamiliar or confusing at first.

Still, for many consumers, the tradeoff is worth it.

Call screening represents a shift in how we handle unknown calls — from reactive to proactive. Instead of deciding whether to answer after your phone rings, you can now decide before you ever pick up.

As scam calls continue to evolve, tools that put control back in consumers’ hands may become less of a luxury — and more of a necessity.