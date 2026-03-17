Amazon is rolling out one- and three-hour delivery

Amazon is rolling out one-hour and three-hour delivery options across thousands of U.S. cities.

Fast delivery applies to over 90,000 everyday items, from groceries to electronics.

The convenience comes with added fees – even for Prime members.

If you’ve ever wished your online order could show up almost as quickly as takeout, Amazon is getting closer to making that a reality.

The retail giant has announced expanded one-hour and three-hour delivery options for customers across the U.S., pushing the boundaries of how fast online shopping can be.

The move reflects a bigger shift in consumer expectations: faster, more convenient delivery is no longer a luxury — it’s becoming the norm. And with competitors like Walmart and Target also racing to speed things up, Amazon is doubling down on near-instant gratification.

“Our customers are busier than ever and are looking for new ways to save time while keeping their households running. We saw an opportunity to use our unique operational expertise and delivery network to help make customers’ lives a little easier while unlocking even more value for Prime members,” Udit Madan, senior vice president of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, said in a news release.

“We’re excited to say that two decades after Prime first launched, we’re still innovating to make delivery even faster, while maintaining the same everyday low prices and vast selection Amazon is known for.”

What the new delivery options include

Amazon’s latest rollout gives customers access to tens of thousands of products that can arrive in just a few hours — or even less. We’re talking about more than 90,000 items, including groceries, household essentials, health products, electronics, toys, and clothing.

Here’s how it works:

One-hour delivery is available in hundreds of cities and towns across the country

Three-hour delivery is much more widespread, reaching over 2,000 locations across the U.S.

A full list of eligible locations is available here.

To make these options easier to find, Amazon is also introducing a new “get it fast” shopping page, along with filters and product tags that highlight items eligible for ultra-fast delivery.

But speed comes at a price. Prime members can expect to pay around $9.99 for one-hour delivery and $4.99 for three-hour delivery.

If you don’t have a Prime membership, those fees are even higher – $19.99 for one-hour delivery and $14.99 for three-hour delivery.

What shoppers should know before using it

While the idea of near-instant delivery is undeniably appealing, it may not always be the best option for every purchase.

For one, the added fees can stack up quickly — especially if you’re using these services regularly. And not every item qualifies, so you’ll still need to check availability based on your location and what you’re buying.

For last-minute needs — forgotten groceries, a broken phone charger, or a last-second gift — these faster options could be a game changer.

For everyday shopping, it may come down to a simple question: how much is “right now” really worth to you?