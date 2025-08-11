Write a review
AOL pulls the plug on dial-up — What’s next for people without broadband?

With AOL retiring its dial-up internet service, consumers in rural areas and those who can't afford broadband have limited options.

The digital divide hasn't closed. What are the options?

AOL, one of the last major providers of dial-up internet in the United States, will soon retire its decades-old service. The shutdown marks the end of an era for the distinctive screech and hiss of a modem connection — and leaves a small but significant number of Americans facing a tough question: what’s next if you still can’t get broadband?

Although the FCC says more than 90% of U.S. households now have access to broadband, millions still live in areas where high-speed internet is unavailable, unreliable, or unaffordable. For many rural residents, AOL’s dial-up was slow but dependable, using the same copper telephone lines that power landline calls.

The end of dial-up won’t directly cut people off from the internet, but it will force them to seek alternatives — often at higher costs or with more complicated setups.

Alternatives to dial-up in 2025

1. Satellite Internet
Providers like Starlink, HughesNet, and Viasat can reach nearly anywhere in the country. Starlink’s newer low-Earth-orbit satellites offer far better speeds and lower latency than traditional satellite services, but equipment costs can top $500 and monthly plans often exceed $100.

2. Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
Companies like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T offer home internet via 4G LTE or 5G networks. If your cell signal is strong, speeds can rival cable, with prices starting around $50/month. However, rural areas with weak coverage may not benefit.

3. Mobile Hotspots
Using a smartphone or a dedicated hotspot device, users can connect laptops and desktops to cellular data. This is a flexible option but can be expensive if your carrier’s data caps are low. It, like fixed wireless, may not work in rural areas or in more urbanized areas with lots of network congestion. 

4. DSL and Fiber (Where Available)
Some regions still have DSL providers operating over phone lines — much faster than dial-up but slower than modern broadband. Where fiber has expanded, it’s the gold standard, offering gigabit speeds.

5. Community and Municipal Networks
A growing number of towns are building their own broadband infrastructure or partnering with nonprofits to deliver affordable internet access, often with grant funding.

Internet OptionTypical Monthly CostEquipment CostTypical SpeedsProsCons
Satellite (Starlink, HughesNet, Viasat)$65–$120$300–$60025–250 MbpsWorks almost anywhere, good for rural areasHigh cost, weather can affect service, data caps possible
Fixed Wireless (Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T)$50–$80$0–$20025–300 MbpsEasy setup, competitive speeds in strong coverage areasNot available everywhere, speeds drop in congested networks
Mobile Hotspot (via phone or device)$30–$100+ (data plan)$0–$2005–150 MbpsPortable, uses existing mobile serviceData caps, can be expensive for heavy use
DSL$40–$60$0–$1505–100 MbpsUses existing phone lines, more reliable than satelliteLimited availability, slower than cable/fiber
Fiber$50–$80$0–$150250 Mbps–1 Gbps+Very fast, reliable, supports multiple devicesOnly in certain areas, may have long installation wait
Community / Municipal Broadband$0–$60Varies25 Mbps–1 GbpsAffordable, locally controlled, may get subsidiesNot widely available, rollout can be slow

The loss of AOL dial-up underscores the ongoing challenges in bridging America’s digital divide. Federal and state broadband initiatives, along with private investment, are racing to expand access — but for some, the transition may be bumpy.

