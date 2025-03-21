Are you suffering from ‘tech neck?’

We live in digital age, when our eyes often go from one screen to another. It’s well-documented how that affects eye health, but what is less appreciated is how it contributes to what doctors are now calling “tech neck.” Doctors report the increasing prevalence of neck pain, stiffness, and discomfort caused by prolonged smartphone and tablet use.

According to a recent press release, the constant connectivity afforded by modern technology comes at a cost. Board-certified orthopedic specialist Phil Grattan, an assistant professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, highlights the growing concern.

"Tech or text neck refers to neck pain and potential cervical spine degeneration resulting from the repeated stress of keeping the head flexed while looking down at the screens of mobile devices, tablets, or while texting for long periods of time," he said.

The ailment is growing and appears to be widespread. Studies indicate that up top 48% of workers and 73% of college students experience neck pain annually. This is largely attributed to the ubiquitous nature of smartphones.

Excessive screen time has consequences

With 91% of Americans owning a smartphone and spending an average of four-to-six hours daily looking at their screens, the strain on the cervical spine is significant. A 2024 survey by Harmony Healthcare IT found that Americans spend an average of 5 hours and 16 minutes per day on their phones, with Gen Z averaging 6 hours and 27 minutes.

Grattan explains that the average head weighs 11 pounds. "Keeping the neck bent at 30 to 60 degrees to view a smartphone or tablet places excessive strain on the posterior neck muscles and stress on the cervical spine in an attempt to hold the head in that position. This may lead to neck, upper back, and shoulder pain."

What to do

Grattan offers this advice to limit “tech neck:”

Mindful posture: Be aware of your posture and avoid prolonged bending of the neck.

Limit screen time: Reduce the overall time spent looking at your phone.

Take frequent breaks: Take breaks every 10-20 minutes when using your phone for extended periods.

Elevate your device: Hold your phone at eye level to minimize neck flexion. Using pillows for arm support while seated can also help.

Ergonomic support: Utilize ergonomic support devices to position your device at eye level.

If neck pain persists, Grattan says it is advisable to seek care from a medical doctor who can provide treatment and/or refer you to the appropriate healthcare provider. Physical therapists are providers who can help improve posture, provide education, and prescribe strengthening exercises and home neck stretches to help alleviate the symptoms.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.