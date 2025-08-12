Write a review
  2. News
  3. Google News

AI Startup Perplexity makes $34.5 billion bid for Google’s Chrome browser

Google is expected to be required to sell the popular browser as part of an anti-trust settlement in a long-simmering case that's still in court. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Google is expected to be required to sell the popular browser as part of an anti-trust settlement

  • Perplexity proposes to buy Chrome ahead of a potential U.S. antitrust order forcing Google to sell the browser.

  • Startup says multiple investment funds will fully finance the $34.5 billion offer.

  • Plans include $3 billion investment in Chrome and retaining much of its talent if deal goes through.

AI startup Perplexity has made an unsolicited $34.5 billion offer to acquire Google’s Chrome browser, a bold move aimed at getting ahead of a possible U.S. antitrust requirement that could force Google to divest the web browser. The bid, sent to Alphabet Inc.’s Google on Tuesday, comes just days before a federal judge is expected to issue remedies in a landmark antitrust case targeting Google’s search dominance.

Perplexity — valued at $18 billion after a recent $100 million funding round — said the purchase would be fully financed by multiple unnamed large investment funds. The San Francisco-based company has been positioning itself as an AI-powered alternative to Google Search, and earlier this year made a similar preemptive bid for TikTok’s U.S. operations amid a potential ban.

If the Chrome deal is approved, Perplexity said it would commit $3 billion over two years to develop Chrome and its open-source Chromium base, while extending offers to a “substantial portion” of Chrome’s current team. The company also pledged not to make “stealth modifications,” emphasizing continuity for users and advertisers. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google did not immediately comment on the offer. 

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.