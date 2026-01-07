Public WiFi mistakes that could leave your personal data wide open

Public WiFi can expose sensitive personal and financial data if you log into accounts, enter passwords, or connect without basic security protections.

Small mistakes—like skipping a VPN or leaving sharing features on—can give hackers easy access to your device and online activity.

Simple precautions can significantly reduce your risk, including using a VPN, disabling Bluetooth and file sharing, and keeping devices updated.



Whether you’re answering emails at a coffee shop, scrolling while waiting at the airport, or quickly checking your bank balance on the go, free public WiFi can feel like a lifesaver.

However, convenience comes with a catch. According to cybersecurity experts, public WiFi networks are one of the easiest places for hackers to intercept personal information if you’re not careful.

The good news? You don’t need to be a tech expert to stay safe.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Pete Cannata, Chief Operating Officer at Atlantic.Net to learn more about the most common public WiFi mistakes people make — and the simple steps you can take to protect your personal information the next time you connect.

The five biggest mistakes

Cannata shared a list of the top five biggest mistakes consumers can make when logging into public WiFi:

Logging into banking apps: “Logging into banking apps on public WiFi exposes sensitive financial data on networks that are often poorly secured,” Cannata said. “Attackers sharing the same connection can intercept login information or hijack active sessions without the user noticing.” Entering passwords on unsecured pages Connecting to fake lookalike hotspots Not using a VPN: “Without a VPN, data sent over public WiFi can be viewed or intercepted by anyone on the same network,” Cannata explained. “A VPN encrypts that traffic, preventing outsiders from seeing what you’re doing online.” Leaving file sharing or Bluetooth turned on: “Leaving file sharing or Bluetooth enabled on public WiFi increases your device’s visibility to others on the same network. In crowded or unsecured environments, that means unauthorized users can probe for open folders, connect to your device, or exploit software vulnerabilities in the background.”

“Each of these errors can leave users exposed to data interception, credential theft, or malware attacks,” Cannata said. “Public WiFi networks prioritize convenience over security, meaning even small oversights can give cybercriminals an easy entry point into personal devices and accounts.”

Staying safe on public WiFi

If a public place has WiFi, you don’t need to avoid it entirely. However, there are ways to connect safely.

Here are Cannata’s best tips for avoiding data privacy risks on public networks:

Turn off auto-connect features, so your device doesn’t automatically join unknown networks.

Enable a VPN to encrypt your connection

Disable file sharing and Bluetooth to limit exposure.

If possible, devices should be updated with the latest security patches, as updates often fix vulnerabilities attackers exploit on public networks.

“The real danger with public WiFi is that the consequences aren’t always immediate,” Cannata said. “In a lot of cases, stolen data is used later, long after the connection has ended, so the source is hard to trace. That’s why basic precautions matter even when nothing seems wrong at the time.”