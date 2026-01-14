How to stop porch pirates by using your garage door

Hide packages completely by moving deliveries off the porch and into the garage using Amazon Key.

Control deliveries remotely with smart garage access and real-time alerts.

Create instant proof with delivery records and camera footage.

If porch pirates are a problem in your neighborhood, it’s time to consider using the inside of your garage as a safe haven for deliveries.

Using your garage as a drop-off point keeps packages out of sight, protected from weather, and far harder for thieves to access. Here’s how to do it safely, smartly, and without turning your garage into a security risk.

Use in-garage delivery for high-value packages

Perhaps the most secure option right now is something called Amazon Key. It allows Amazon delivery drivers to actually place packages inside your garage (even when you’re not home) instead of leaving them outside where they can be stolen.

How it works in real life:

You connect a compatible smart garage door opener and an optional camera.

The driver scans your package which opens the garage door briefly.

They place the package inside. They're instructed to only walk into your garage a maximum of five feet.

Once the package is placed, the driver closes the door and they're unable to open it again.

You then get notified of the delivery.

Why it works so well:

Thieves can’t steal what they can’t see.

Packages are protected from rain, heat, and snow.

It eliminates the “delivery window” porch pirates rely on.

Especially useful for electronics, bulk items, and anything over $100.

Works with compatible smart garage door hubs made by myQ, Chamberlain, Aladdin Connect by Genie, and Overhead Door.

Add smart delivery instructions that route drivers to the garage

Even without in-garage delivery, many drivers will place packages inside an open garage if you leave them clear instructions.

Most will also leave the packages behind a hedge, or side yard gate, if you ask them.

To make it happen, in your delivery app (or Amazon app), add notes like:

“If garage is open, place package inside”

“Leave inside garage, behind car”

“If garage is closed, leave behind the side gate on the right of the house”

Also, consider keeping the garage door cracked open on delivery days if you’re home.

Why this helps:

Many drivers want to hide your packages but they usually won’t guess where to leave packages, so giving them directions makes their job easy.

The clearer your instructions the better as it removes any hesitation the driver might have.

This works best during daytime deliveries when you’re nearby.

Install a smart garage door opener (even without Amazon Key)

Smart openers like myQ let you:

Open and close the garage remotely

Get alerts if the door opens unexpectedly

Check whether the garage is still closed from your phone

Practical uses:

Open the garage for a delivery window, then close it remotely

Double-check that you didn’t forget to shut it

Monitor repeated open/close activity that could signal tampering

This adds some very useful controls without fully committing to in-garage delivery services.

Put packages behind something inside the garage

Even inside a garage, visibility matters and it’s worth putting them somewhere not noticeable.

Best placement tips:

Ask drivers to place packages behind the car or another large object in the garage.

Consider using things like shelving units, storage bins, or even a recycling bin as a visual blocker.

If drop-off instructions are available, ask the driver to not leave packages directly in front of a walk-in door as it creates a tripping hazard.

Why this matters:

If the garage door is opened briefly later, packages aren’t immediately visible.

Opportunistic thieves rely on speed and sightlines.

Think “out of sight, even indoors” and you’ll always protect yourself from thieves.

Add a garage-facing camera (not just a doorbell)

A front door camera doesn’t help you much if your deliveries are in the garage.

What to do instead:

Install a camera inside the garage facing the door.

Or mount one outside aimed at the garage opening.

Then enable motion alerts during delivery windows.

Benefits:

You’ll records who enters the garage and when.

Provides proof if a package ever goes missing.

Acts as an excellent deterrent when someone notices the camera.

Another side benefit is that a camera helps catch accidental mis-deliveries. Delivery companies and retailers are far more likely to fix a mistake if you report it quickly. Video proof lets you flag the issue the same day instead of discovering it hours or days later.

Always secure the door between the garage and your home

Consider this a non-negotiable.

Do this immediately:

Keep the interior door locked, even during deliveries

Install a deadbolt if you don’t already have one

Treat the garage as an exterior space, not part of the house

In-garage delivery should never mean in-home access.

If a package still goes missing, check the garage logs first

Before assuming theft:

Review delivery photos and timestamps

Check garage open/close history in your app

Look behind and under stored items

Many “stolen” packages are simply tucked out of sight.