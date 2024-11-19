Write a review
  2. News
  3. Netflix News

Facebook, Netflix conspired to limit video streaming, lawsuits claim

The companies allegedly had a "secret deal" that involved Meta limiting its video streaming so Netflix would get more business/ The companies deny it. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The companies allegedly had a "secret deal" that involved private user data

A proposed class-action lawsuit filed this week in an Illinois federal court alleges that Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) and Netflix entered into an unlawful agreement to limit video streaming.

According to the lawsuit, Meta agreed to limit its video-streaming services to avoid competing with Netflix. In return, Netflix purportedly provided Meta with user data to enhance Facebook's advertising algorithms.

The lawsuit claims this arrangement harmed consumers by reducing competition in the streaming market and compromising user privacy. Both companies have previously faced scrutiny over data-sharing practices and antitrust concerns.

This lawsuit adds to the ongoing legal challenges confronting Meta and Netflix regarding their business operations and competitive strategies.

A similar proposed class-action lawsuit was filed today in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

The cases are in their early stages, with the court yet to determine whether the lawsuit will proceed as a class action. 

Press reports said the companies also shared some private user messages but the companies denied the claim. 

Take a Home Warranty Quiz. Get matched with an Authorized Partner.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.