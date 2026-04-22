Amazon is getting into the weight-loss drug business

Amazon has launched a nationwide GLP-1 weight-management program through its One Medical and pharmacy platforms, integrating prescriptions, primary care, and virtual services.

The program aims to simplify obesity treatment by combining medication access, clinical oversight, and home delivery in one system.

Pricing starts as low as about $25 per month with insurance, with higher cash-pay options for patients without coverage.

Amazon is expanding deeper into health care with the launch of a new GLP-1 management program designed to streamline access to popular weight-loss medications, while providing ongoing medical supervision.

The initiative, rolled out through Amazon One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, combines primary care, prescription services, and virtual care into a single platform aimed at patients using GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy and Zepbound.

The company said the program is intended to address gaps in obesity care by pairing medication with continuous clinical oversight, including consultations, lab work, and follow-up monitoring — features that distinguish it from standalone telehealth weight-loss offerings.

Patients can access both in-person and virtual care through One Medical, while prescriptions are fulfilled through Amazon Pharmacy, often with home delivery. The service also supports telehealth check-ins and prescription renewals, allowing clinicians to adjust treatments as needed.

Insurance coverage is a key factor

Pricing varies depending on insurance coverage. Amazon said some insured patients may pay as little as $25 per month for medications, while cash-pay options start around $149 per month for oral treatments and about $299 for injectables.

The program is available across more than 200 One Medical locations in over 20 U.S. markets, with plans for further expansion.

Amazon’s move comes amid surging demand for GLP-1 drugs, which have reshaped the weight-loss and diabetes markets, but has also exposed challenges around access, affordability, and continuity of care. By integrating treatment into primary care, Amazon is betting it can improve long-term outcomes and differentiate itself from competitors.

The launch also intensifies competition among retailers and health care platforms racing to capture a share of the fast-growing market, with companies like Walmart and telehealth providers rolling out similar offerings.

Industry reaction was swift: shares of major drugmakers tied to GLP-1 medications fell following the announcement, reflecting expectations that Amazon’s scale and pricing transparency could disrupt the sector.