Cars are surveillance devices on wheels, and they're very lightly regulated

Unless you drive a 1970s vintage model, chances are your car knows a lot about you. Chances are also good it is sharing at least of that information with third parties.

This is true no only in the United States but in most of the developed world. While there are exceptions, most countries are just beginning to think about regulating what data cars collect, how they store it and who they share it with.

A recent study in Australia highlights serious privacy issues with internet-connected cars, raising concerns about how car companies handle personal data. All of this information may not apply in the U.S., so we'll take a look at the U.S. below the Australia report.

Key Findings

Privacy Terms Are Complex: Many car brands make it difficult for consumers to access or understand their privacy policies.

On average, buyers must read multiple documents totaling 14,000 words to understand how their data will be used. Data Misuse Risks: Connected cars send data, like location and driving habits, to manufacturers and third parties.

Some brands use this data for marketing or predictions about user behavior without clear consent.

Information could be shared with insurers, data brokers, or even lead to stalking, robbery, or unwanted surveillance. Limited Privacy Protections: Several brands don’t fully recognize what counts as personal information under privacy laws.

For example, a map of your daily routes might seem anonymous, but it can identify you when combined with other data. Lack of Consent: Many brands collect and use data for vague purposes like “marketing” or “research” without requiring clear, opt-in consent.

What about the U.S.?

It's tricky comparing the U.S. to other countries because, with each of 50 states having its own laws, it's hard to generalize but here's what a quick survey of the situation found: