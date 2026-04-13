Google expands AI mental health tools

Google is updating its Gemini AI to better detect mental health crises and connect users to real-world help.

The company is committing $30 million over three years to support global crisis hotlines and mental health organizations.

New safeguards and design changes aim to ensure AI encourages help-seeking without replacing professional care.

Recent court cases have raised concerns about how artificial intelligence platforms interact with users experiencing mental health issues. Big Tech has begun to respond.

Google is rolling out new updates to its AI platform Gemini, aimed at improving how users experiencing mental health challenges are guided toward professional help, while also committing millions in funding to expand global crisis resources.

The changes, announced in a company blog post, focus on making it faster and easier for users to access support when conversations with the AI indicate potential distress, including self-harm or suicidal ideation.

A redesigned “Help is available” feature will now appear more prominently within Gemini conversations. Built with input from clinical experts, Google says the tool is designed to connect users directly to crisis hotlines and other resources through a simplified, “one-touch” interface that remains visible throughout the interaction.

Google said the updates are part of a broader effort to ensure its AI systems respond responsibly in sensitive situations. The company is training Gemini to recognize signals of acute mental health needs and steer users toward human support, while avoiding responses that could reinforce harmful thoughts or behaviors.

Not a substitute for clinical care

The initiative comes as AI tools are increasingly used for personal and emotional support, raising both opportunities and risks. Google emphasized that its technology is not a substitute for clinical care but can play a role in helping people find reliable information and assistance when they need it.

In addition to product updates, Google.org is committing $30 million over the next three years to strengthen crisis helplines worldwide. The funding will support partnerships, technology improvements, and training programs aimed at expanding the reach and effectiveness of mental health services.

The company says its approach is grounded in research and clinical best practices, reflecting a long-term strategy to integrate responsible AI into mental health support systems. With more than one billion people globally affected by mental health conditions, Google framed the effort as part of a wider push to improve access to care and timely intervention.

The updates also arrive amid growing scrutiny of AI safety, particularly in health-related contexts. By enhancing safeguards and prioritizing connections to real-world help, Google is attempting to address concerns while positioning its AI tools as a complement — not a replacement — to traditional mental health care.