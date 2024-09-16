23andMe customers to get cash and free security monitoring in suit settlement

Genetics testing company 23andMe has agreed to pay $30 million and provide three years of security monitoring to settle a lawsuit growing out of a data breach that exposed some customers' confidential information.

Besides the usual loss of privacy experienced by consumers in data breaches, 23andMe customers of Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish origin were allegedly targeted by the hackers, who listed their confidential information for sale on the dark web.

Customers using the DNA Relatives feature may have had information like names, birth years, and ancestry information exposed through the breach.

In January 2024, customers filed a class action lawsuit against 23andMe in a San Francisco court, alleging the company failed to protect their privacy.

The breach began around April 2023 and lasted about five months, according to information in the suit. It affected nearly half of the 14.1 million customers in 23andMe’s database at the time. The company didn't tell its customers about it until October 2023, when it issued a blog post.

The settlement includes cash payments for customers whose data was compromised, and lets customers enroll for three years in a program known as Privacy & Medical Shield + Genetic Monitoring.

What is 23andMe?

23andMe is a personal genomics and biotechnology company that offers direct-to-consumer genetic testing services. Here are some key points about 23andMe:

Genetic Testing: Customers provide a saliva sample which is analyzed in a laboratory using genotyping technology. This analyzes specific locations in your genome to identify variations.

Personalized Reports: Based on the analysis, 23andMe generates reports on:

Ancestry: Provides insights into your ancestral origins, including geographic regions and potential relatives.

Health Predispositions: Reports on genetic variants associated with an increased risk for certain health conditions. It is important to note that these reports are not diagnostic and should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

Carrier Status: Identifies if you carry genetic variants for certain conditions that could be passed on to your children.

Traits: Explores genetic influences on various physical traits, such as hair color or taste preferences.

Wellness: Offers insights on how genetics might influence your lifestyle choices, such as sleep patterns or caffeine sensitivity.

Privacy and Data: 23andMe has policies in place to protect customer privacy and data security. However, it is important to understand their data sharing practices and consent options before using their services.

It is important to consult with a healthcare professional or genetic counselor before making any decisions based on 23andMe results. They can help interpret the information and provide guidance on appropriate next steps.