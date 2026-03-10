Amazon’s new health AI agent wants to be your 24/7 health helper

Amazon has launched a new “Health AI” assistant designed to help people manage everyday health care tasks.

The tool can answer health questions, explain lab results, and schedule appointments through Amazon One Medical.

Experts say AI tools like this could make health care easier to navigate—but they’re meant to supplement, not replace, doctors.

Amazon is expanding its push into health care with a new artificial intelligence assistant designed to help people manage their health more easily.

Called Health AI, the tool acts like a digital health helper that can answer questions, interpret medical information, and guide users toward the care they need.

The assistant is built into Amazon’s ecosystem and works with the company’s primary care service, One Medical. The goal is to make health care less confusing and more convenient — especially when it comes to everyday tasks like understanding test results, figuring out symptoms, or scheduling appointments.

“Health AI is an agentic AI health assistant designed to make health care easier by providing you with insights into your health, helping you understand your medical records, and seamlessly connecting you with licensed health care professionals when you need them,” the company wrote in an announcement.

“While Health AI can provide general answers to health-related questions without an individual’s medical information, it’s designed to be a personalized health agent that knows you and your medical history so it can provide more helpful responses and take meaningful action, including connecting you to the professionals, treatments, and account services you need to get and stay well.”

What Amazon’s Health AI can do

Unlike a basic chatbot that only answers questions, Amazon’s Health AI is what the company calls an “agentic” AI, meaning it can actually take action on behalf of the user.

For example, the assistant can review a person’s medical records, lab results, and medications to provide personalized guidance. It can also explain test results in plain language, answer questions about symptoms or conditions, and suggest the appropriate type of care.

The AI can also help with practical tasks like booking appointments, messaging health care providers, and managing prescriptions. If a situation requires professional care, it can connect the user directly with a health care provider through One Medical.

Another key feature is that the assistant operates around the clock, giving people access to health guidance at any time — not just during a doctor’s office visit.

Amazon says the tool includes clinical safeguards and privacy protections designed to meet health care security standards, such as HIPAA compliance.

What consumers should know

AI tools are rapidly becoming part of the health care experience, and Amazon’s Health AI is one of the latest examples of how technology companies are trying to simplify medical care.

Here’s a look at some of the logistics behind the new AI platform: