AI boom could make your next phone and laptop more expensive

AI is driving up costs: Tech companies are buying up memory chips, leaving fewer for phones and laptops.

Prices likely rising into 2026: Shortages won’t ease quickly, so expect higher device prices.

Buy smart now: Shop earlier, consider last year’s models, and track prices to avoid overpaying.

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence isn’t just changing tech, it’s also starting to hit your wallet. A new Bloomberg analysis shows that surging demand for AI is creating a major shortage of memory chips, a key component inside of our smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles.

Right now, tech giants like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta are pouring hundreds of billions into AI data centers. These systems require massive amounts of memory, including high-speed chips designed specifically for AI workloads. The problem? There simply aren’t enough to go around.

That’s pushing everyday consumer devices to the back of the line.

And this isn’t a quick fix. Building new chip factories takes years, and manufacturers are being cautious about expanding too fast. This means the supply shortage, and subsequent higher prices, could stick around all of 2026 and beyond.

What consumers can do now