Amazon counters Walmart with 2024 Top Toys We Love list

On the heels of Walmart releasing its Top Toys of 2024 list, Amazon is following suit, unveiling its Toys We Love 2024 list in preparation of the holiday season.

The list has over 300 of the biggest toys of the year, with many of the top recommendations coming in under $10. Amazon says that over 20% of the toys on the entire list are under $20.

“We know customers turn to Amazon for value and low prices, which is why we’ve filled the 2024 Toys We Love list with toys that fit a variety of budgets,” said Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director of toys and games. “Our customers can shop our vast selection of toys knowing they’re getting the best prices to maximize their gift-giving potential.”

What’re the biggest toys of the year?

With dozens of toys in nearly every category, here’s a look at what consumers can expect from this year’s list:

Baby Balance Bike: $37.99

Little Tikes Dream Starter Set: $39.80

Learning Resources STEM Explorers Brainometry: $10.79

Ice Cream Slime Kit: $26.95

Fisher-Price Little People Toddler Toy Forest Friends Carry Case Playset: $24.99

LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG G 63 Toy Car: $44.99

Barbie Polly Pocket Dreamhouse: $15.99

Decorate Your Own Water Bottle Kit: $12.99

LEGO Star Wars The Dark Falcon Buildable Starship: $179.95

Crayola Color Wonder Bluey Activity Kit: $19.99

Radio Flyer Red Rider Trike: $59.34

Mattel Universal Wicked Deluxe Glinda Fashion Doll & Accessories: $39.99

Kids Bluetooth Speaker – Plays Stories, Music, Podcasts, White Noise, etc.: $99.99

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Toy Truck 12-Pack: $53.99

Peppa Pig Interactive Doll: $39.82

Nerf N Series Party Pack: $19.99

Mercedes G-Wagon 3-in-1 Push Car: $80.99

Check everyone off your list

With over 300 toys to look through, consumers can expect a wide variety of options to check everyone off their lists this holiday season. Everything from big name brands, like Little Tikes, Hello Kitty, LEGO, and more, to more unique choices are on the list.

Shoppers can even filter the list among several different categories: age range, Action Toys & Vehicles, Arts & Crafts, Building Toys, Collectibles, Games & Puzzles, Learning & Technology, Outdoor Sports & Ride Ons, Plush, Preschool & Pretend Play, Amazon Exclusive, Dolls & Collectibles, Kids Furniture & Decor, and Festive Favorites.

"The Amazon toys team is committed to offering the largest possible selection of items to meet all our customers’ holiday gifting needs, from both well-known and up-and-coming brands, their favorite characters, items customers can only find in the Amazon toy store, and items that align with customer values,” said Carrihill. “Our most comprehensive Toys We Love list ever means anyone can find the ultimate picks for any age or interest.”

With Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year scheduled for October, shoppers are likely to see deals on many of the items on this year’s Toys We Love list.