Write a review
  2. News
  3. Privacy

General Motors, OnStar sold consumer data without consent

The enrollment process for OnStar and Smart Driver was misleading, failing to clearly disclose the collect and use of data, the FTC said. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The Federal Trade Commission has reached a settlement that will end the practice

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking action against General Motors (GM) and its subsidiary OnStar for allegedly collecting and sharing drivers' precise geolocation and driving behavior data without properly informing them or obtaining their consent.

This data, which can influence insurance rates, was reportedly sold to third parties, including consumer reporting agencies.

Texas and two consumer law firms sued Allstate Insurance earlier for using its app to track driver behavior without consent. 

Under a proposed settlement, GM and OnStar will be prohibited for five years from sharing this sensitive data with consumer reporting agencies. Additionally, they must take steps to improve transparency and give consumers more control over their data, such as:

  • Consent Requirements: Consumers must give explicit consent before their data is collected, except in certain emergency situations.
  • Access and Deletion: Consumers can request access to their collected data and ask for it to be deleted.
  • Data Collection Limits: Consumers must have the option to disable the collection of precise geolocation and driving behavior data.

The FTC alleged that GM's enrollment process for OnStar and its Smart Driver feature was misleading, failing to clearly disclose the collection and use of data. Some consumers were unaware their driving habits were being used to set insurance rates. Complaints revealed frustration over unexpected impacts on their insurance costs.

Violating the final order could result in significant penalties.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.