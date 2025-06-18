More people watched streaming content in May than broadcast or cable

Streaming surpassed traditional TV with a record 44.8% share of total viewing in May 2025, according to Nielsen.

TV streaming usage has jumped 71% since 2021, while cable and broadcast viewing have declined sharply.

Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) platforms like PlutoTV, Roku Channel, and Tubi now command a larger share than any single broadcast network.



May marked a major milestone for television content. For the first time in television history, streaming platforms have collectively outpaced both cable and broadcast television in viewership, marking a significant shift in media consumption habits.

According to Nielsen’s latest edition of The Gauge, streaming accounted for a record-breaking 44.8% of all TV usage in May 2025. This compares to cable's 24.1% and broadcast’s 20.1% — a combined total of just 44.2%.

Since May 2021, streaming has increased by a staggering 71%. At the same time, broadcast and cable have seen their shares decline by 21% and 39% respectively.

Despite these losses, Nielsen noted that traditional television still shows surprising durability amidst digital disruption.

YouTube and Netflix dominate

Among individual streaming platforms, YouTube emerged as the clear leader in May, capturing 12.5% of total TV usage — the highest ever recorded by any streamer. YouTube's audience has grown more than 120% since 2021.

Meanwhile, Netflix continued its reign as the top subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) service, boosting its viewership by 27% since May 2021. The platform’s record-breaking day came on Christmas 2024, when it hosted two exclusive NFL games.

The ripple effect of Netflix’s popularity — dubbed "The Netflix Effect" — has helped breathe new life into series like Suits and Young Sheldon.

Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms have also shown remarkable growth. PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, and Tubi together captured 5.7% of total TV viewership in May. That combined total surpasses the audience share of any single broadcast network for the same period.