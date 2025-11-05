When your home stops feeling safe: The emotional cost of a break-in

Nearly one in four theft victims say they feel less safe in their homes after a break-in, and many struggle to regain peace of mind.

ADT’s data shows that theft can deeply affect emotional well-being — leaving 40% of victims with less trust in their neighborhood and 35% feeling helpless or violated.

Experts say rebuilding security starts with practical steps like home monitoring, better communication with neighbors, and habits that keep your home protected every day.

For most people, home is where you should feel safest.

But when that space is violated — whether through a break-in, a porch theft, or even an attempted burglary — the emotional fallout can linger long after the locks are changed. According to new data from ADT, the trauma of a home theft can ripple through nearly every part of daily life, from how well people sleep to how much they trust their neighbors.

The security company’s data also shows that nearly a quarter of people who’ve experienced theft say they feel less safe in their own homes afterward. Four in ten report losing trust in their neighborhood, and over a third say the experience left them feeling helpless or violated.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Jimmy Lin, Vice President of Product Management at ADT, about the hidden emotional toll of home break-ins — and what homeowners can do to rebuild their sense of security after the unthinkable happens.

The mental toll of a break-in

Lin explained that many consumers are nervous about home break-ins for the safety of their belongings, but these events can unfortunately have a larger impact than just on your possessions.

“From ADT’s 2025 Safety Report, we found that break-ins can take away peace of mind, with nearly a quarter of Americans reporting that they feel less safe in their homes after experiencing theft.

“Additional data showed that over one-third of those affected by theft said they felt helpless or violated afterward. That emotional weight can last long after the locks are changed or insurance claims are filed.”

Prioritize safety at home

While it may be hard to shake these feelings, prioritizing safety at home is how consumers can get some control back.

“The best way to ensure you’re safe at home is with a security system, which typically includes indoor and outdoor security cameras, door and window sensors, security alarms, and motion sensors,” Lin said.

“Home security systems are designed to protect your home and property from break-ins as well as other threats like fires and carbon monoxide. Systems with 24/7 professional monitoring add another layer of protection with experts monitoring your system around the clock and responding to any alerts or emergencies immediately. Daily habits like keeping doors and windows locked seem obvious, yet 38% of people always or occasionally leave their door unlocked while at home and 20% leave windows open while away.”

Talk to your neighbors

After any breach of home safety, your neighborhood may not feel as safe as it once did. However, Lin encourages consumers to maintain communication with their neighbors, as this sense of community can ensure more people are looking out for you and your family.

“When it comes to home and neighborhood safety, lock up, stay aware of routines that leave your home vulnerable, and talk to your neighbors,” he said. “Being part of a community that watches out for each other can help you recover faster after an incident.

“Do not rely on habits that feel secure but are not, such as hiding keys under mats, using fake signs and decoy cameras, or assuming daytime means lower risk. In fact, package theft commonly happens in the middle of the afternoon between 12 PM and 6 PM.”