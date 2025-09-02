Judge bars Google from exclusive search engine deals

Federal judge blocks Google from paying to be the default search engine on devices and browsers

Company must share its data with rivals but avoids harsher remedies like selling Chrome

Ruling follows years-long monopoly case brought by the Justice Department

A federal judge on Tuesday barred Google from paying to be the exclusive search engine on devices and web browsers, saying the move was necessary to open the market to competitors, according to press reports.

The order, from U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta, also requires Google to share its massive trove of search data with rivals to help them improve their services. The decision aims to chip away at Google’s overwhelming dominance in search, where it controls about 90 percent of the market.

However, Mehta stopped short of imposing more severe measures sought by the Justice Department, such as forcing Google to sell its Chrome browser. He also said Google could still pay for some distribution of its products to avoid harming partners like device makers and carriers.

Five years of litigation

The ruling stems from a five-year case that began when the Trump administration’s Justice Department accused Google of illegally monopolizing the search market through deals with companies such as Apple. Mehta agreed last year that Google had broken antitrust laws and then held a separate trial to determine remedies.

Google is expected to appeal the order, and the company is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to pause the remedies while the case moves forward. Any financial effects are unlikely to be felt immediately.

The remedies trial highlighted the shifting search market, including the rise of artificial intelligence. Witnesses from AI companies testified that they struggled to gain visibility because partners feared upsetting Google. An Apple executive testified that Google searches through Safari had recently declined for the first time in 20 years, and that Apple may soon add AI options such as ChatGPT or Perplexity to its browser.

