Consumers are generally happier with professional-monitored security systems

If you’re considering a home security system and are trying to decide between one that’s self or professionally monitored, consider this: A survey by J.D. Power found consumers are generally more satisfied with one that’s professionally monitored.

The survey found that overall satisfaction is higher for professionally monitored home security systems with a score of 898 on a 1,000-point scale, vs. 881 for self-monitored systems.

Professionally monitored systems usually cost more but J.D. Power found they have higher satisfaction across the board, despite the higher price. It said customers it surveyed indicate they are seeing value for the price they are paying.

When consumers pick one of these systems, the survey found that brand reputation is the top reason home security shoppers ultimately pick their system.

Philip, of Beaufort, S.C., said he chose ADT because of its reputation and has been pleased with the customer service.

“When I call in to the main office, they're always capable and friendly,” Philip wrote in a ConsumerAffairs review. “I just had closed-circuit TV installed around my home a couple of years ago. The guy was good. He gave me a cell number since I have other problems.”

The results

The survey found ADT ranked highest in the professionally monitored segment with a score of 904. Ring ranked second with a score of 902 and SimpliSafe ranked third with a score of 901.

Ring ranked highest in the self-monitored segment with a score of 893. The segment average is 881.